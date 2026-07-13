Rs 91,400 Per Sq Ft: Arshad Warsi Cashes In On Mumbai's Prime Commercial Real Estate Market

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has clocked a strong return from Mumbai's commercial real estate market, selling a shop in Andheri West's Lokhandwala Complex at an eye-catching Rs 91,400 per sq ft.

According to property registration documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm Liases Foras, Warsi sold the commercial unit for Rs 6.25 crore, generating an estimated profit of nearly Rs 4 crore over his purchase price.

The property is located in Lokhandwala, one of Andheri West's most sought-after commercial and residential micro-markets, where limited supply and sustained demand continue to support premium valuations.

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The commercial unit has a carpet area of 63.87 square metres (684 sq ft). Property records show the buyer is Umang Rajkumar Budhraja.

The transaction was registered with the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration on July 1, 2026. The buyer paid Rs 37.5 lakh in stamp duty to complete the deal, according to the registration documents reviewed by Liases Foras.

Nearly threefold appreciation since 2012

Property records show Warsi bought the shop in February 2012 for a little over Rs 2.12 crore. He had also paid more than Rs 10 lakh in stamp duty and Rs 30,000 as registration charges at the time.

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More than 14 years later, the sale underscores the sharp appreciation in values for well-located commercial assets in Mumbai, particularly in established business districts such as Andheri West.

The transaction also reflects continued investor interest in income-generating commercial properties across the city's premium markets, where celebrity and high-net-worth investors remain active participants.

Away from real estate, Warsi has recently been seen in the comedy films Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4.

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