Laser Power & Infra IPO GMP Declines On Final Day Of Subscription; Check Details

Laser Power & Infra, which launched an initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 740 crore from the primary market last week, will conclude its subscription process today, July 14. The Kolkata-based company is a manufacturer of electrical solutions for the power transmission and distribution sector.

After a slow start, the mainboard IPO was fully subscribed on Monday. The IPO has been booked 7.6 times on the final day, with investors bidding for 15,33,50,820 shares against the 2,55,86,207 on offer, as per data from BSE at 1:24 p.m.

The GMP for the IPO remains in focus amid the growing interest. The unlisted shares of Laser Power & Infra were trading at Rs 243 in the private market. Although the GMP trends suggest a positive listing gain, the grey market premium has declined by 20% in the last few days.

Here's all you need to know about the Laser Power & Infra IPO.

Laser Power & Infra IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Laser Power & Infra IPO stood at Rs 29 on July 13. It indicates a listing price of Rs 243 apiece at a premium of 13.55% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Laser Power & Infra IPO: All You Need To Know

The Laser Power & Infra IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 742 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 2.53 crore shares worth Rs 542 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 93 lakh shares amounting to Rs 200 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 203 and Rs 214 per share.

Retail investors looking to subscribe to the IPO must apply for a single lot size of 70 shares, translating into an investment of Rs 14,980. Small Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) are required to bid for at least 14 lots, requiring an outlay of Rs 2,09,720, while Big NIIs must apply for a minimum of 67 lots, taking the investment to Rs 10,03,660.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Laser Power & Infra IPO: Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on July 14. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on July 15 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.

Shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on July 16.

Laser Power & Infra IPO: Management Interview

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to clear debt and for general corporate purposes.

About Laser Power & Infra

Laser Power & Infra Ltd. is a manufacturer of power cables, conductors, and specialised products for the power transmission and distribution sector. The company also operates an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) division focused on rural electrification and power infrastructure development.

Financials

The company reported a 41.99% year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 151.59 crore in FY26 from Rs 106.75 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations declined 9.48% YoY to Rs 2,326.10 crore in FY26 from Rs 2,570.40 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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