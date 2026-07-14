The Odyssey First Reviews: Ashish Chanchlani Calls Nolan's Epic '10/10'; Predicts Blockbuster Run

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has opened to overwhelmingly positive first reactions following its London world premiere and special Mumbai screening. Trade analyst Komal Nahta, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, and several critics and moviegoers have hailed the film as a potential blockbuster, with many calling it one of Nolan's finest works.
Ashish Chanchlani Is All Praise
After attending the invite-only Mumbai premiere, Ashish rated the film "10/10," saying it made him realise "the true magic of the big screen." Sharing a photo from the premiere on social media, he wrote, "What a beautiful morning for me," before posting a series of Instagram Stories reviewing the film.
He described it as a film with "not a single boring scene," praised its mix of action, horror and emotion, and predicted it would enjoy a massive box office run, including in Hindi markets.
Ashish called it "a pure Matt Damon show," crediting the actor with carrying the film from start to finish. He also praised Robert Pattinson's performance and range, while appreciating the work of Tom Holland and Zendaya. He later called The Odyssey "Nolan's magnum opus" and said he planned to watch it again.
I loooved #TheOdyssey so much— Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) July 11, 2026
Its grand its epic and surprisingly its scary too.
A first for nolan
He has made sure he grounds a story about greek gods, magic and witch with as much realism as possible and thats why he is one of the greatest filmmakers of our times.
Narratively… pic.twitter.com/Y7DmhH2LLZ
Initially i thought Ludwig Göransson hasnt cooked as much as he did with last nolan films with #TheOdyssey— Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) July 11, 2026
But as the film progressed it had some outstanding anxiety Inducing scores specially in the entire trojan war scene
It kept going on and on unsettling you
My only request to…
Echoing his views, Komal Nahta predicted the film would be a "blockbuster" and said it would do "earth-shattering business in India too, including in Hindi (dubbed)."
B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R! That's what is written all over Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, ‘The Odyssey'. Let it be said loud and clear, it will do earth-shattering business in India too, including in Hindi (dubbed). Watched the movie marvel yesterday. The trade cannot imagine… pic.twitter.com/X1BWG4RyeQ— Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) July 11, 2026
More Reviews
Several early viewers hailed The Odyssey as "an absolute triumph" and "one of the best films of the year." They were particularly impressed by Nolan's stunning IMAX visuals and emotional storytelling. Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Himesh Patel also earned praise for their performances.
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Just finished watching the MASTERPIECE OF EPIC PROPORTIONS #TheOdyssey in MUMBAI ????????????— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) July 10, 2026
The experience simply can't be put into words. This isn't just a FILM.. it's a GENERATIONAL CINEMATIC EVENT that every movie lover deserves to witness at least once.
Whatever you do, DO NOT… pic.twitter.com/lYlVtDAIEi
Our ★★★★★ review of THE ODYSSEY,— Global Box Office (@GlobalBoxOffice) July 13, 2026
While Nolan's screenplay is certainly not the most accurate to its source material, it captures the soul of Homer's tale, outstandingly translating into images the most magnificent comeback story ever told. pic.twitter.com/nBtXAz8ot6
#theodyssey is truly an epic only Nolan could make. The visual scope is rightfully massive, the heavy use of practical and creative in camera effects making everything feel tactile and immersive. The set pieces are wholly enveloping and wonderfully visceral, some leaning full… pic.twitter.com/xj0fssYyhM— Tom Chatalbash (@TomChatalbash) July 14, 2026
#TheOdyssey is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.— Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) July 14, 2026
Jaw-dropping spectacle that must be seen on the biggest screen you can find. A true epic in every way. Some of Nolan's all-time greatest work.
Incredible performances and a PERFECT final act. Everything you want from a movie. pic.twitter.com/PTA7AHy6sb
I loved The Odyssey. It's as genuinely epic and amazing visually as you'd expect from Nolan by now, but as someone who struggled for awhile to connect to some of his films on a more emotional level, I found this to be one of his most impactful in that regard. Tears were shed! pic.twitter.com/1RnFvtV2t8— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 13, 2026
"The Odyssey" is good... really, really good... It's such a crowd-pleaser, I am going to go out on a limb and predict it will makes its money back. (I know, that's a big limb.) I'm not a pushover for all things Nolan. But I was fully absorbed for every one of its 172 minutes. I… pic.twitter.com/43syGkWNXr— Chris Willman (@ChrisWillman) July 13, 2026
Coming out of THE ODYSSEY. It is everything. Revenge Thriller. Family Drama. Romance. Body Horror. Action-Fantasy. A breathtaking Blockbuster that at times feels and looks like a cool Indie Flick. See this cinematic feat in 70mm! A perfect film. Career-best work from Matt Damon. pic.twitter.com/YWnGqT93YY— MR. WILL WONG ???? (@mrwillw) July 14, 2026
I had incredibly high expectations for The Odyssey & yet it blew those out of the water. The score, cinematography, sets, costumes, performances - everything is brilliant! It's action-packed & emotional, exploring consequences of humanity's actions. A MASTERPIECE! #TheOdyssey pic.twitter.com/rK4jw91mu1— Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) July 13, 2026
THE ODYSSEY is a MYTHIC and MASSIVE MASTERWORK from Christopher Nolan that is destined to be the most unforgettable big screen experience of the year. Göransson's score is perfection and the ensemble cast is truly legendary. Every moment feels monumental and I am in complete awe. pic.twitter.com/5VSZ7MFBox— Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) July 14, 2026
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About The Film
Based on Homer's legendary Greek epic, The Odyssey follows Odysseus' dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o and others, and is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17.
#TomHolland was truly touched by the love from Indian fans at the #TheOdyssey premiere in Mumbai ????????— Anjali (@Vada_paaww) July 10, 2026
After the theatre erupted in cheers, Tom thanked the audience and said, "No one brings energy to a movie theatre like you do here in India." He also thanked fans for their love,… pic.twitter.com/fniohcjfxM
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