The Odyssey First Reviews: Ashish Chanchlani Calls Nolan's Epic '10/10'; Predicts Blockbuster Run

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has opened to overwhelmingly positive first reactions following its London world premiere and special Mumbai screening. Trade analyst Komal Nahta, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, and several critics and moviegoers have hailed the film as a potential blockbuster, with many calling it one of Nolan's finest works.

Ashish Chanchlani Is All Praise

After attending the invite-only Mumbai premiere, Ashish rated the film "10/10," saying it made him realise "the true magic of the big screen." Sharing a photo from the premiere on social media, he wrote, "What a beautiful morning for me," before posting a series of Instagram Stories reviewing the film.

He described it as a film with "not a single boring scene," praised its mix of action, horror and emotion, and predicted it would enjoy a massive box office run, including in Hindi markets.

Ashish called it "a pure Matt Damon show," crediting the actor with carrying the film from start to finish. He also praised Robert Pattinson's performance and range, while appreciating the work of Tom Holland and Zendaya. He later called The Odyssey "Nolan's magnum opus" and said he planned to watch it again.

Echoing his views, Komal Nahta predicted the film would be a "blockbuster" and said it would do "earth-shattering business in India too, including in Hindi (dubbed)."

More Reviews

Several early viewers hailed The Odyssey as "an absolute triumph" and "one of the best films of the year." They were particularly impressed by Nolan's stunning IMAX visuals and emotional storytelling. Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Himesh Patel also earned praise for their performances.

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About The Film

Based on Homer's legendary Greek epic, The Odyssey follows Odysseus' dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o and others, and is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17.

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