Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Enters Rs 100 Crore Club Worldwide

After a blockbuster opening weekend, Dhamaal 4 witnessed the expected Monday slowdown at the box office on Day 4. While collections dropped sharply from Sunday's peak, the comedy entertainer has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide in just four days.

Here's a look at how the film performed on Day 4.

Box Office Report

Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 8.75 crore net from 10,598 tracked shows, registering a 69.3% drop from the Rs 28.50 crore it earned previous day, according to Sacnilk.

Despite the weekday decline, the film has maintained a strong overall run. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 73.75 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 88.33 crore.

The film also added Rs 1.50 crore overseas on Monday, taking its international gross to Rs 14.50 crore. With this, Dhamaal 4 has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone worldwide, with its global gross collection now standing at Rs 102.83 crore.

Occupancy Trend

The comedy recorded an overall 17.79% Hindi occupancy on July 13. It opened at 7.62% in the morning before climbing to 16.62% in the afternoon. Occupancy improved further to 19.54% in the evening and peaked at 25.15% during the night shows, indicating stronger evening and late-night footfalls.

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Box Office So Far

Released on July 10, Dhamaal 4 opened with Rs 14 crore, followed by an impressive Rs 22.50 crore on July 11 and Rs 28.50 crore on July 12, driven by strong weekend footfalls.

As expected, collections dipped on the first weekday, with the film earning Rs 8.75 crore. Even with the sharp Monday drop, the comedy has amassed Rs 73.75 crore in India within just four days, putting it on course for a strong first-week total.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest instalment in the popular comedy franchise. Reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 200 crore, it is the most expensive film in the series so far. The film features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta in key roles.

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