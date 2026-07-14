COMEDK 2026 Mock Seat Allotment To Be OUT Soon; Check Direct Link, Next Steps And Key Dates

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering & Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is poised to unveil the outcomes of the COMEDK UGET 2026 Mock Seat Assignment today, July 14, 2026, at 4:00 pm.

Students who have successfully navigated their document verification and have submitted their preferences for engineering & architecture in the mock choice-filling window closing on July 13 can visit the COMEDK centralised counselling portal at comedk.org to review their assignments. This mock phase serves as a rehearsal and computes the provisional and non-binding mock allocations based on rank and preference selection.

COMEDK 2026 Mock Seat Allotment: Direct Link

The direct link to access the COMEDK 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result will be made available here -> Direct Link

How To Download COMEDK 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Visit the official website comedk.org.

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login button that is visible on the homepage of the site.

Step 3: Enter your distinctive User ID and password correctly.

Step 4: Select the Mock Round Seat Allotment link found on your dashboard.

Step 5: The provisional allotment for the engineering college branch will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download the copy of the confirmation screen for future use.

COMEDK 2026 Mock Seat Allotment: Key dates

COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 counselling mock round preference filling took place from July 11 to July 13, 2026, and concluded at 4 PM, while the mock round assignment result was set to be released on July 14, 2026, at 4 PM. After that, candidates will have the opportunity for choice editing and preference revision from July 14 at 4 PM to July 16, 2026, until 11 AM, followed by the official Round 1 seat allotment result on July 17, 2026, at 4 PM.

Subsequently, students will need to complete their decision-making and online fee payment from July 17 at 4 PM to July 21, 2026, at 4 PM, while physical reporting to the assigned college will occur from July 17 at 4 PM to July 22, 2026, until 11 AM. The Round 1 seat cancellation option will also remain available from July 17 at 4 PM to July 22, 2026, until 12 noon.

Candidates are advised to meticulously evaluate their mock allocations and utilise this short timeframe to alter/add/remove institutions from their choice list. Their updated lists will be automatically secured and will serve as the foundation for Round 1 binding seat allotment on July 17, 2026.

COMEDK UGET 2026: Round 1 Complete Schedule

Counselling Event Activity Important Dates & Timelines Mock Round Choice Filling July 11 to July 13, 2026 (Ended at 4 PM) COMEDK UGET Mock Round Allotment Result July 14, 2026 (At 4:00 PM) Round 1 Choice Editing / Preference Revision Window July 14 (4:00 PM) to July 16, 2026 (Until 11:00 AM) Official Round 1 Seat Allotment Result July 17, 2026 (At 4:00 PM) Decision-Making & Online Fee Payment July 17 (4:00 PM) to July 21, 2026 (Until 4:00 PM) Physical Reporting to the Allotted College July 17 (4:00 PM) to July 22, 2026 (Until 11:00 AM) Round 1 Seat Cancellation Facility July 17 (4:00 PM) to July 22, 2026 (Until 12:00 Noon)

ALSO READ: KCET 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Direct Link To Download

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