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COMEDK 2026 Mock Seat Allotment To Be OUT Soon; Check Direct Link, Next Steps And Key Dates

Candidates who completed the mock choice filling before the deadline will be able to check their provisional allotment by logging in to the official counselling portal.

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COMEDK 2026 Mock Seat Allotment To Be OUT Soon; Check Direct Link, Next Steps And Key Dates
COMDEK Mock round 1
comedk.org

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering & Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is poised to unveil the outcomes of the COMEDK UGET 2026 Mock Seat Assignment today, July 14, 2026, at 4:00 pm.

Students who have successfully navigated their document verification and have submitted their preferences for engineering & architecture in the mock choice-filling window closing on July 13 can visit the COMEDK centralised counselling portal at comedk.org to review their assignments. This mock phase serves as a rehearsal and computes the provisional and non-binding mock allocations based on rank and preference selection.

COMEDK 2026 Mock Seat Allotment: Direct Link

The direct link to access the COMEDK 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result will be made available here -> Direct Link

How To Download COMEDK 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Visit the official website comedk.org.

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login button that is visible on the homepage of the site.

Step 3: Enter your distinctive User ID and password correctly.

Step 4: Select the Mock Round Seat Allotment link found on your dashboard.

Step 5: The provisional allotment for the engineering college branch will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download the copy of the confirmation screen for future use.

COMEDK 2026 Mock Seat Allotment: Key dates

COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 counselling mock round preference filling took place from July 11 to July 13, 2026, and concluded at 4 PM, while the mock round assignment result was set to be released on July 14, 2026, at 4 PM. After that, candidates will have the opportunity for choice editing and preference revision from July 14 at 4 PM to July 16, 2026, until 11 AM, followed by the official Round 1 seat allotment result on July 17, 2026, at 4 PM.

Subsequently, students will need to complete their decision-making and online fee payment from July 17 at 4 PM to July 21, 2026, at 4 PM, while physical reporting to the assigned college will occur from July 17 at 4 PM to July 22, 2026, until 11 AM. The Round 1 seat cancellation option will also remain available from July 17 at 4 PM to July 22, 2026, until 12 noon.

Candidates are advised to meticulously evaluate their mock allocations and utilise this short timeframe to alter/add/remove institutions from their choice list. Their updated lists will be automatically secured and will serve as the foundation for Round 1 binding seat allotment on July 17, 2026.

COMEDK UGET 2026: Round 1 Complete Schedule

Counselling Event ActivityImportant Dates & Timelines
Mock Round Choice FillingJuly 11 to July 13, 2026 (Ended at 4 PM)
COMEDK UGET Mock Round Allotment ResultJuly 14, 2026 (At 4:00 PM)
Round 1 Choice Editing / Preference Revision WindowJuly 14 (4:00 PM) to July 16, 2026 (Until 11:00 AM)
Official Round 1 Seat Allotment ResultJuly 17, 2026 (At 4:00 PM)
Decision-Making & Online Fee PaymentJuly 17 (4:00 PM) to July 21, 2026 (Until 4:00 PM)
Physical Reporting to the Allotted CollegeJuly 17 (4:00 PM) to July 22, 2026 (Until 11:00 AM)
Round 1 Seat Cancellation FacilityJuly 17 (4:00 PM) to July 22, 2026 (Until 12:00 Noon)

ALSO READ: KCET 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Direct Link To Download

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