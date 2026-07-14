Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2026 OUT: Check Direct Link To Download 10th & 12th Result

The results of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) supplementary exams have been announced. As per the official notification, the SSC and HSC supplementary results 2026 were expected to be announced at 1 pm on Tuesday, July 14.

Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exams in June and July can visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in and download their marksheets.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Results 2026

Pass Percentage : 29.53%

: 29.53% Male Pass Percentage : 27.75%

: 27.75% Female Pass Percentage: 34.06%

Nasik records highest pass percentage of 41.45%, whereas Konkan region records the lowest with 12.26%.

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Results 2026

Pass Percentage : 38.72%

: 38.72% Male Pass Percentage : 36.11%

: 36.11% Female Pass Percentage: 43.88%

Sambhajinagar records highest pass percentage of 52.9%, whereas Konkan region records the lowest with 20.9%.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2026: Official Websites To Download Result

mahahsscboard.in

hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

mahahsscboard.org

hscresult.mkcl.org

results.digilocker.gov.in

Students are advised to keep their Seat/Roll Number and Mother's First Name ready to avoid any last-minute hassle while checking their scores.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result have been activated here ->

HSC Examination June - 2026 Result -> Direct Link

SSC Examination June - 2026 Result - > Direct Link

How To Download Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026

Step 1: Open a browser of your choice and type the name of the official website of Maharashtra board - mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click on the live link that reads - ' Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2026' or 'Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2026 '.

'. Step 3: Now, this is an important step. Check your Seat/Roll Number and enter. Now, type your Mother's First Name in the required field.

Step 4: If your mother's name was not mentioned during registration, enter 'XXX' in the respective field.

Step 5: Click on the 'View Result' or 'Submit' button.

Step 6: Your Maharashtra SSC or HSC Supplementary Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

How To Download Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit DigiLocker using the mobile number associated with your Aadhaar ID.

Step 2: Go to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section.

Step 3: Choose the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and enter your exam seat number along with your mother's name as it appears on the hall ticket.

Step 4: Click on “Retrieve Document” to check your marksheet.

Step 5: Download or store the digital marksheet for future reference.

The written and practical papers for the Maharashtra HSC and SSC supplementary exams 2026 were conducted by nine divisional boards of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education - Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.

The HSC supplementary written exams took place from June 16 to July 8, and the SSC supplementary written exams were held from June 16 to June 30. The practical and oral exams for Class 10 students were held during the same period.

Students are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on their marksheet, including their name, roll number, subject-wise marks and overall grades. In case of any discrepancy or confusion regarding the result, candidates should immediately contact their respective schools for clarification and guidance on the next steps.

If students are not satisfied with their scores or believe there has been an error in the evaluation, they can apply for revaluation or verification of marks, subject to the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra State Board.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official websites for updates on the review process, application dates, and other important instructions.

Students need to get at least 35 per cent marks in both theory and practical components to clear the exam.

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