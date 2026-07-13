Explained: Why Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' Release Has Been Delayed Again

Salman Khan's upcoming military drama Maatrubhumi, which was initially announced as Battle of Galwan, is reportedly facing another delay in its theatrical release. The film, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, has encountered fresh hurdles amid ongoing clearance issues.

Originally scheduled to hit theatres on April 17, 2026, the film has already been postponed multiple times. The latest reports suggest that while the makers are still exploring the possibility of releasing it later this year, the project could eventually be pushed to 2027 if the pending issues remain unresolved.

Why The Film's Release Has Been Delayed

According to reports, the delay is linked to the film's sensitive geopolitical subject. The story is based on the Galwan Valley clash and reportedly contains direct references to China.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film has come under scrutiny following the recent improvement in diplomatic relations between India and China. The report states that concerns have reportedly been raised regarding the film's content, resulting in delays in securing the required clearances for its theatrical release.

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Possible Release Window if Cleared

According to the publication, if the pending issues are resolved soon, the makers may still aim for a release during the Dussehra festive period. This year, Dussehra falls on Tuesday, Oct. 20, making the extended holiday weekend a potentially strong box office window.

The report further notes that Ramayana is expected to arrive on Oct. 30, while no other major releases are currently scheduled until the final week of November. This gap could provide Maatrubhumi with a favourable theatrical window if all approvals are received in time.

However, if the clearance process continues to be delayed, the Salman Khan-starrer is expected to shift its release to 2027.

Apart from Salman Khan, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a key role. Maatrubhumi has generated considerable anticipation since its announcement, particularly because it is inspired by one of India's most significant recent military events.

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