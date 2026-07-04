Maatrubhumi CBFC Update: Salman Khan Films Denies Reports Of Pending Censor Clearance

Salman Khan Films released a formal statement after the report that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace was pending approval by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The production house described the claims as "false" and confirmed the film has not yet been presented to the censor board.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Salman Khan Films stated that there is no truth in the reports suggesting the postponement of the certification of the film. The banner added that since the film Maatrubhumi has not been submitted to CBFC, it cannot be said that its certification is on hold.

The production house also appealed to media organisations and users of social media not to spread unverified information and has announced that any official statement of the film will be delivered via official channels of Salman Khan Films.

This clarification is issued just a day after reports suggested that the film is in the process of getting CBFC certification. Earlier, sources had indicated that the certification process was underway and that the project had not been placed on hold. However, Salman Khan Films has now rejected those reports.

Maatrubhumi, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan, is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner.

The film was initially scheduled for release on 17 April 2026 ahead of Eid, before being delayed. It was later expected to arrive in theatres in August 2026, around the Independence Day weekend. However, recent clarification has led to further speculation on whether the film will be released on that date.

Even before its release, the film attracted criticism from some users in China after its teaser appeared online. The title was subsequently changed from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi.

The teaser of the film was released on December 27, 2025, coinciding with Salman Khan's 60th birthday. In the film, Salman Khan portrays Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who led Indian soldiers during the Galwan Valley confrontation. The film also features Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia, while the music was composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

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