Canada vs Morocco Live Updates: CAN, MAR Battle For FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Spot In Houston

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash between Canada and Morocco at the Houston Stadium in Texas on Saturday. With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, both sides will be aiming to continue their impressive runs in the tournament.

Canada, one of the tournament's co-hosts, have reached the knockout stage after an encouraging campaign under Jesse Marsch. Les Rouges booked their place in the Round of 16 with a dramatic 1-0 victory over South Africa, sealed by a stoppage-time winner, and now stand just one win away from a historic first-ever FIFA World Cup quarter-final appearance.

Morocco, meanwhile, have once again underlined their credentials as one of world football's toughest knockout teams. Walid Regragui's side topped their group before edging past the Netherlands in a penalty shootout after scoring a dramatic late equaliser in the Round of 32. Having become the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final in 2022, the Atlas Lions are now targeting another deep run on the global stage.

Canada vs Morocco Confirmed Lineups:

Canada XI: Maxime Crépeau; Alistair Johnston, Luc de Fougerolles, Moïse Bombito, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Niko Sigur, Stephen Eustáquio, Ali Ahmed; Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi.

Maxime Crépeau; Alistair Johnston, Luc de Fougerolles, Moïse Bombito, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Niko Sigur, Stephen Eustáquio, Ali Ahmed; Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi. Substitutes: Mathieu Choinière, Derek Cornelius, Promise David, Alphonso Davies, Nathan Goodman, Ismaël Koné Jones, Cyle Larin, Liam Millar, Jayden Nelson, Jonathan Osorio, Nathan Saliba, Jacob Shaffelburg, Dayne St. Clair, Joel Waterman.



Mathieu Choinière, Derek Cornelius, Promise David, Alphonso Davies, Nathan Goodman, Ismaël Koné Jones, Cyle Larin, Liam Millar, Jayden Nelson, Jonathan Osorio, Nathan Saliba, Jacob Shaffelburg, Dayne St. Clair, Joel Waterman. Morocco XI: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi (c), Noussair Mazraoui, Issa Diop, Redouane Halhal; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi, Brahim Diaz; Ismael Saibari.

Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi (c), Noussair Mazraoui, Issa Diop, Redouane Halhal; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi, Brahim Diaz; Ismael Saibari. Substitutes: Amaimouni-Echghouyab, Sofyan Amrabat, Belammari, Youssef El Kaabi, El Mourabet, Omar El Ouahdi, El Kajoui, Soufiane Rahimi, Chadi Riad, Saadane, Salah-Eddine, Sbai, Tagnaouti, Talbi, Yassine.

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