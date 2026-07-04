Canada vs Morocco Live Updates: CAN, MAR Battle For FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Spot In Houston
Follow the live score, goals and key moments as Canada take on Morocco in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at the Houston Stadium.
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash between Canada and Morocco at the Houston Stadium in Texas on Saturday. With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, both sides will be aiming to continue their impressive runs in the tournament.
Canada, one of the tournament's co-hosts, have reached the knockout stage after an encouraging campaign under Jesse Marsch. Les Rouges booked their place in the Round of 16 with a dramatic 1-0 victory over South Africa, sealed by a stoppage-time winner, and now stand just one win away from a historic first-ever FIFA World Cup quarter-final appearance.
Morocco, meanwhile, have once again underlined their credentials as one of world football's toughest knockout teams. Walid Regragui's side topped their group before edging past the Netherlands in a penalty shootout after scoring a dramatic late equaliser in the Round of 32. Having become the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final in 2022, the Atlas Lions are now targeting another deep run on the global stage.
Canada vs Morocco Confirmed Lineups:
- Canada XI: Maxime Crépeau; Alistair Johnston, Luc de Fougerolles, Moïse Bombito, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Niko Sigur, Stephen Eustáquio, Ali Ahmed; Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi.
- Substitutes: Mathieu Choinière, Derek Cornelius, Promise David, Alphonso Davies, Nathan Goodman, Ismaël Koné Jones, Cyle Larin, Liam Millar, Jayden Nelson, Jonathan Osorio, Nathan Saliba, Jacob Shaffelburg, Dayne St. Clair, Joel Waterman.
- Morocco XI: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi (c), Noussair Mazraoui, Issa Diop, Redouane Halhal; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi, Brahim Diaz; Ismael Saibari.
- Substitutes: Amaimouni-Echghouyab, Sofyan Amrabat, Belammari, Youssef El Kaabi, El Mourabet, Omar El Ouahdi, El Kajoui, Soufiane Rahimi, Chadi Riad, Saadane, Salah-Eddine, Sbai, Tagnaouti, Talbi, Yassine.
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Canada vs Morocco Live Updates: Full FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 Schedule
The biggest World Cup tournament in history has gone from 48 teams at the start of the tournament to just 16 now.
As the race for the trophy enters its most intense phase, check out the full Round of 16 schedule, fixtures and knockout bracket here - FIFA World Cup Schedule: Argentina vs Egypt, Portugal vs Spain, And More — Check All The 'Round Of 16' Fixtures
The Round of 16 is set ✔️#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026
Canada vs Morocco Live Updates: Davies Named On Bench As Marsch Makes Three Changes; Morocco Forced Into Defensive Switch
Canada captain Alphonso Davies has been named among the substitutes for the second straight knockout match as Jesse Marsch makes three changes to his starting XI. Luc de Fougerolles, Niko Sigur and Ali Ahmed replace Derek Cornelius, Nathan Saliba and Liam Millar.
Morocco make one enforced change, with Redouane Halhal replacing the injured Chadi Riad in defence. The rest of Walid Regragui's side remains unchanged.
Canada XI: Maxime Crépeau; Alistair Johnston, Luc de Fougerolles, Moïse Bombito, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Niko Sigur, Stephen Eustáquio, Ali Ahmed; Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi.
Substitutes: Mathieu Choinière, Derek Cornelius, Promise David, Alphonso Davies, Nathan Goodman, Ismaël Koné Jones, Cyle Larin, Liam Millar, Jayden Nelson, Jonathan Osorio, Nathan Saliba, Jacob Shaffelburg, Dayne St. Clair, Joel Waterman.
Morocco XI: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi (c), Noussair Mazraoui, Issa Diop, Redouane Halhal; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi, Brahim Diaz; Ismael Saibari.
Substitutes: Amaimouni-Echghouyab, Sofyan Amrabat, Belammari, Youssef El Kaabi, El Mourabet, Omar El Ouahdi, El Kajoui, Soufiane Rahimi, Chadi Riad, Saadane, Salah-Eddine, Sbai, Tagnaouti, Talbi, Yassine.
Canada vs Morocco Live Updates: The Journey To The Round Of 16
Canada kicked off their home World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia & Herzegovina before producing a stunning 6-0 victory over Qatar. They then suffered a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in their final group-stage fixture but qualified for the knockout rounds for the first time in the nation's history.
Canada faced South Africa in the Round of 32, where Stephen Eustáquio struck deep into stoppage time to seal a dramatic 1-0 victory and send the co-hosts into the last 16.
Morocco opened their campaign with an impressive 1-1 draw against five-time champions Brazil before edging past Scotland 1-0. The Atlas Lions rounded off the group stage with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Haiti.
Their Round of 32 clash against three-time finalists the Netherlands saw Morocco score an injury time equaliser to push the game into extra-time before taking it to penalties. The Atlas Lions triumphed in the shootout winning 3-2 to book their spot in the Round of 16.
Hello And Welcome To Our Live Blog!
A place in the quarter-finals is on the line as co-hosts Canada look to make more history against a battle-hardened Morocco side that has built a reputation for thriving in knockout football.
Stay with us for live score updates, confirmed line-ups, goals and all the key moments as Jesse Marsch's Canada take on Walid Regragui's Morocco in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash at the Houston Stadium.
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