The Habit Of Building An Ant Hill | The Week In Whys

Let's refresh some childhood memories. It doesn't matter if we like or fear animals today; stories from The Jungle Book, Aesop's fables, and the Panchatantra shaped our thoughts about life long before we understood it. The funny part is that even as adults, we don't use them as frequently in real life. So, here's some revision of those lessons.

Do you remember the story of the grasshopper and ant? Let me revise it for you. The grasshopper believed in YOLO. He spent the entire summer singing, relaxing and enjoying life. But one day he saw ants hustling day and night, and fetching and storing food. He asked why you are doing this and invited her to the party. She rejected the offer and said, “I am saving for the rainy day.” Later, in the rains, the grasshopper approached the ant as he was starving. The lesson is simple and beautiful.

Most of us save not only for the rainy day, but also for old age. In India, we have built our financial systems quite well in that sense. But our conversations stop at saving smartly. The harder question begins after you retire. How do you generate an income for 30-40 years? What if healthcare becomes your biggest expense? What if you're a DINK couple with no heirs?

Our financial system was designed for a younger country. As we age, we will need better annuities, long-term care insurance, reverse mortgages, retirement communities and many more products that barely exist today. That's the heart of the story: Saving For Retirement Isn't Enough. The real lesson isn't just to become the ant. It's to build an anthill that keeps supporting us throughout retirement.

The savings story cannot end without considering risks and diversification. But if you watch more of Instagram or YouTube, you will see a pattern. During bull markets, we hear about India's demographic dividend, manufacturing, compounding and how now is the only time to buy stocks. When markets correct, suddenly everyone remembers diversification, debt funds and gold. The problem is that discussions on risk, valuations and market cycles usually arrive much later than they should. Investing isn't about returns, but about surviving bad years. Read more: Financial Advisors & Finfluencers Talk About Risk Too Little, Too Late.

Let's take this argument to a different sector: fertilisers. In the last six years, the fertiliser industry has undergone three shocks: Covid, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the ongoing Israel-US-Iran war. During both wars, commentators argued that the fertiliser shortage would be disastrous and crack the global food system.

Yet history tells a different story. Farmers waste less fertiliser, switch to crops that need fewer nutrients, and governments step in with subsidies and emergency support. These countless adjustments happen behind the scenes. That's why fertiliser crises haven't become stories of global food shortages. Agriculture, like most systems, adapts far faster than the headlines predict. Read more: Fertiliser Shortages Haven't Broken Global Farming (Yet).

The ant doesn't just save for a rainy day. It helps build an anthill that protects the entire colony. Looking back, that's what all three stories this week are really about. Retirement isn't just about accumulating wealth, but building a financial system that supports you for decades. Investing isn't just about equities and returns, but a portfolio that survives bad years. Agriculture isn't just about producing more food, but creating markets, policies and farming practices that can withstand repeated shocks. We can't predict every crisis. But we can build better anthills.

That's the week.

If you made it this far, I'd love to hear from you.

Which of these stories stayed with you? What stories can you share around these topics?

And more importantly, what should I dig into next?

An everyday object, a policy, a price that suddenly changed, a trend that's growing around… send it my way. Just hit reply. I read everything.

See you next Saturday.

Cheers, Swapnil

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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