Australian Federal Police Probing Alleged 'Threat' To PM Modi Ahead Of Visit: Report

Australian authorities have launched an investigation into an alleged online threat targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his scheduled visit to Melbourne next week, according to The Australia Today.

The report said the alleged threat surfaced on an online platform days before Modi's visit to Australia as part of his three-nation tour covering Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) is reportedly examining the matter and tracing the source of the post, including the IP address linked to the account that allegedly issued the threat

ALSO READ: Modi Inaugurates CG Semi Plant, Highlights India's Semiconductor Push

According to The Australia Today, the post contained violent language directed at the Indian Prime Minister, prompting security agencies to initiate an inquiry.

Australian Authorities have yet to publicly identify any suspect or announce whether any arrests have been made.

Modi is expected to arrive in Melbourne next week for the Annual Leaders' Summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

During the visit, the leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, critical minerals, defence and the Indo-Pacific, while Modi is also scheduled to meet business leaders and members of the Indian diaspora.

ALSO READ: Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation For Rs 1.06-Lakh-Crore Projects

Ahead of the visit, Albanese described Modi as a "friend" and said he looked forward to welcoming him to Australia for discussions aimed at further deepening bilateral ties. Security arrangements for high-profile foreign leaders visiting Australia are typically coordinated by the Australian Federal Police in partnership with the state police and intelligence agencies.

While the police authorities have confirmed an investigation into the alleged online threat, they have not disclosed additional operational details.

The AFP has not yet issued a detailed public statement on the investigation, and the motive behind the alleged threat remains unclear. Authorities are continuing inquiries.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.