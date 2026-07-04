Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation For Rs 1.06-Lakh-Crore Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for the development of projects worth around Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Balotra, Rajasthan.

The project will cover sectors such as energy, aviation, transport and water infrastructure, according to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release.

Among the key projects were the Rajasthan Refinery, the new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport and the launch of Viksit UDAN, the next phase of the Centre's regional air connectivity scheme.

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The projects aim at improving infrastructure, boosting economic growth and enhancing connectivity across the state

Addressing a public gathering, the prime minister said the initiative would strengthen infrastructure and improve the ease of living in Rajasthan. He also said the new airport terminal in Jodhpur would provide a boost to tourism and trade and will generate employment opportunities in the Mewar region.

Modi further highlighted India's response to the recent global disruptions, saying the country had successfully navigated what he described as the "greatest energy crisis of the 21st century." He stated that timely policy decisions, diversified fuel sourcing and diplomatic efforts are the main reasons why our country has sailed through this tough time.

"The resolve and efforts of the 21st century's New India have triumphed over the greatest energy crisis of the 21st century," Modi said, according to the PIB release.

He said that India expanded its energy import base from around 25-26 countries to more than 40 nations during the crisis, while taking measures to protect consumers from rising fuel prices.

Modi also outlined the steps taken by the government to increase domestic LPG production, expand piped natural gas connections and support fertiliser availability during global supply disruptions.

The prime minister also announced the progress on a water supply project for the Shekhavati region, saying Rajasthan and Haryana had finalised an agreement to bring water from the Hathnikund Barrage through an underground pipeline. The project is expected to benefit residents of Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu and adjoining areas.

According to the release, Modi also highlighted the expansion of renewable energy projects, the Jaipur Metro Phase-II project and other infrastructure initiatives aimed at supporting Rajasthan's long-term development.

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