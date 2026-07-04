Modi Launches Rs 29,000-Crore UDAN Scheme To Expand Regional Air Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the next phase of the Centre's regional air connectivity programme, Viksit UDAN and inaugurated the new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport, as the government stepped up efforts to strengthen aviation infrastructure and improve connectivity to underserved regions.

The revamped UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet in March, has a financial outlay of nearly Rs 29,000 crore over the next 10 years, according to an official release.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohhn Naidu Kinjarapu said: "Since 2016, UDAN has transformed the Prime Minister's vision of 'Hawai Chappal se Hawai Jahaz' into a national movement by making air travel affordable, accessible and aspirational for every Indian."

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The scheme aims to improve regional connectivity by developing 100 aerodromes from existing unserved airstrips, expanding helicopter services and supporting airline operations in remote parts of the country.

Launched in 2016, the UDAN scheme was introduced to make air travel affordable while connecting smaller cities to the country's aviation network.

Since its rollout, 669 routes are in working condition, linking 95 airports, heliports and water aerodromes, with more than 1.66 crore passengers benefiting from the initiative.

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Under the modified programme, the government has earmarked Rs 12,159 crore for developing new aerodromes, Rs 3,661 crore for building 200 helipads, and Rs 2,577 crore for operations and maintenance support for regional airports. Apart from this, Rs 10,043 crore has been allocated towards viability gap funding to sustain regional flight operations.

The scheme also encourages the deployment of indigenous aircraft and helicopters, including HAL's Dhruv and Dornier platforms in underserved regions.

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