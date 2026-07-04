Stunning Visuals: Vande Bharat Powers Through Flooded Mumbai Railway Tracks Amid Heavy Rains

A stunning video shared on social media shows the Vande Bharat Express train travelling through waterlogged railway tracks close to Kanjur Marg in Mumbai. The video has gone viral on the internet.

The clip shows the semi-high-speed train steadily along the rainwater-filled tracks with a splash of water along either side of the train. The footage has been widely shared online, with many users expressing amazement at the scene while discussing Mumbai's ongoing spell of heavy rainfall.

Mumbai has witnessed persistent showers over the past few days, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city and disrupting normal life. Continuous rainfall has affected roads, railway tracks and low-lying areas, prompting authorities to advise residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel wherever possible.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, railway services have continued to operate, with officials closely monitoring the situation to ensure passenger safety. The viral video has highlighted both the intensity of the monsoon and the resilience of the city's transport network during adverse weather.

Commenting on social media, many netizens appreciated the engineering of the Vande Bharat Express, but some were worried about the significant waterlogging on the tracks. The visuals have sparked conversations online about Mumbai's infrastructure and the impact of heavy rains on public transport.

Although the video has attracted significant attention, there have been no official reports linking the visuals to any operational disruption involving the train. Authorities continue to monitor weather conditions as heavy rainfall is expected to persist in parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The viral clip was posted on X and has been widely shared across social media.

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