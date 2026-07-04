Laser Power & Infra's Rs 742-Crore IPO To Open On July 9

Laser Power & Infra Ltd., an integrated manufacturer of power cables, conductors and specialised products for the power transmission and distribution industry, will launch its Rs 742-crore initial public offering on July 9.

The issue will close on July 13, according to its red herring prospectus. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 542 crore and an offer for sale of shares aggregating up to Rs 200 crore by promoter selling shareholders. Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards repayment or prepayment of borrowings amounting to Rs 490 crore, and for general corporate purposes.

The company operates three manufacturing units in West Bengal and reported revenue of Rs 2,326 crore and net profit of Rs 151 crore in FY26. Its order book stood at Rs 3,243 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Laser Power, which also has an engineering, procurement and construction division, is a licenced stranding partner of US-based TS Conductor, allowing it to locally manufacture advanced high-capacity conductors that are lighter, stronger and more energy-efficient than conventional ACSR or CFCC conductors.

Its clients include Indian Railways, several Odisha distribution companies and private EPC players such as Montecarlo Ltd. and KRYFS Power Components Ltd.

According to Crisil, the domestic cables and wires market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 13%, driven by infrastructure projects, railway electrification, smart grid investments and export demand.

(With PTI inputs)

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