TCS Enters In Pact With JFK Airport For Digital Solutions For Its New Terminal One

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a strategic partnership with the New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on Tuesday. As the strategic technology and innovation partner to the New Terminal One, TCS will support the delivery of an intelligent, digitally-enabled guest experience at the new terminal, delivering cost efficiencies to airlines and transforming international travel at JFK, the largest global gateway to the United States.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernised terminals, a new ground transportation center and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Drawing from its track record of reliably managing complex systems and creating personalised, engaging guest experiences, TCS will help lay the digital foundation for the New Terminal One, enhancing terminalwide decision-making for efficient airline operations and a seamless guest experience. TCS will support all technology systems at the terminal, including passenger processing systems, AI-driven IT operations, infrastructure management, enterprise application support, and cybersecurity services.

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Under the partnership, TCS will help develop a next-generation airport operations and guest experience spanning digital infrastructure, AI-enabled IT operations, and innovation initiatives.

The New Terminal One at JFK aims to set a new standard for modern airports by improving operations, customer service, retail experiences, and personalised engagement.

The partnership draws on TCS' Travel, Transport and Hospitality expertise, helping airlines, hotels, and logistics companies build connected and efficient operations. Using AI, cloud technology, and advanced analytics, TCS aims to help modernise systems, streamline operations, and deliver more personalised customer experiences.

Developed with TCS's Cognix and ignio solutions, the solutions will provide the New Terminal One and its partner airlines endto-end visibility and proactive management of key components of the guest experience right from passenger processing and baggage handling to terminal security.

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