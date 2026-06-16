TCS Partners With Tottenham Hotspur To Drive Digital Transformation, Enhance Fan Experience

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with English football club Tottenham Hotspur. TCS will serve as the Premier League side's official Digital Transformation Partner.

The collaboration aims to strengthen Tottenham's digital ecosystem by introducing advanced technology solutions across fan engagement platforms, club operations and data-driven services.

As part of this partnership, TCS will use its industry-leading capabilities in Salesforce and Cybersecurity to support Tottenham Hotspur's digital operations. Spurs enjoy a substantial and loyal fan base across the globe.

ALSO READ | TCS To Take $70 Million Exceptional Charge In Q1FY27 After US Supreme Court Rejects Appeal In DXC Suit

TCS said that the club's UEFA Europa League victory in the 2024-25 season highlighted their competitive ambition and commitment to innovation both on and off the pitch. Spurs, though, finished both the 2025-26 and the 2024-25 Premier League seasons in 17th place.

TCS will also enable advanced analytics and insights, while driving deeper fan engagement, helping Tottenham “harness data, modernise systems, and build a future-ready digital platform,” the press release mentioned.

Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer at Tottenham Hotspur, said the club's digital transformation efforts are central to improving fan engagement and user experiences across its expanding digital platforms.

“We are delighted to be able to take a true industry leader in TCS on this exciting journey with us — their expertise in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects with some of the world's biggest brands will be invaluable to us moving forward.”

Girish Ramachandran, President, TCS Growth Markets, said: "We are delighted to partner with Tottenham Hotspur, a club with a rich legacy and a strong global fan following. This collaboration brings together their ambition to enhance fan experiences with TCS' capabilities in building secure, scalable digital platforms."

"By combining data, technology, and design, we aim to help the Club deepen engagement with fans, create more connected and intuitive digital experiences across touchpoints."

ALSO READ | TCS Ties Up With Anthropic To Scale AI, To Equip 50,000 Associates With Claude

Industry experts believe sports and entertainment are becoming important areas where emerging technologies can demonstrate real-world impact.

Phil Fersht, CEO and Founder of HFS Research and a longtime Spurs supporter, said the collaboration represents the next stage in Tottenham's technology journey.

The partnership also reinforces TCS's strong presence in the UK, where the company has operated for 50 years.

TCS recently committed to creating 5,000 new jobs across the UK over the next three years and has been ranked the number one IT service provider for customer satisfaction in an independent survey of CIOs from the country's largest IT spending organisations.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.