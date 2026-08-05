Pidilite Industries' Q1 Margins Did The Heavy Lifting; Can They Do It Again?

Fevicol-maker Pidilite Industries delivered a stronger-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY27), aided by robust demand, double-digit volume growth and expanding operating margins.

While the earnings beat was widely acknowledged, analysts differ on whether the company's margin performance marks the beginning of a sustained trend or reflects temporary benefits that may fade over the coming quarters.

ALSO READ: Pidilite Industries Q1 Results: Double-Digit Growth Across Revenue, Profit; Margin Expands

Jefferies believes healthy demand and pricing discipline position the company well for steady earnings growth, while Macquarie remains cautious, arguing that the quarter benefited from lower-cost inventory and warning that such gains may not be easily replicated.

Both, however, agree that consumer demand has remained resilient despite price increases.

What Are Brokerages Saying?

Jefferies

Maintained Hold with a target price of Rs 1,610.

Said the June quarter earnings beat was driven largely by stronger operating margins.

Noted that the company implemented price hikes across categories without any meaningful impact on demand.

Highlighted healthy 11% volume growth, broadly in line with FY26 trends.

Said the consumer and bazaar business posted 12% volume growth, while the business-to-business segment grew 7%.

Macquarie

Maintained Underperform with a target price of Rs 1,350.

Said the quarter's earnings beat was primarily led by stronger gross margins.

Liked the continued strength in consumer bazaar volume growth.

Flagged the continued weakness in the export business-to-business segment.

Said it is difficult to extrapolate the gross margin gains, as they were aided by lower-cost inventory during the quarter.

Pidilite's Q1 Show

Pidilite Industries reported a 29.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 872 crore, while revenue from operations rose 21.3% to Rs 4,551.6 crore.

Operating performance remained healthy, with EBITDA increasing 26.8% to Rs 1,194 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 26.2% from 25.1% a year ago, reflecting improved operating efficiency.

The company also reported healthy demand across its businesses, with revenue growth supported by both pricing actions and volume expansion.

While the June-quarter numbers reiterated Pidilite's ability to execute in a challenging environment, the Street's attention is now shifting from the strength of the quarter itself to whether the company can sustain its elevated margins as the benefit of lower-cost inventory gradually fades.

That, brokerages believe, will determine the next leg of the stock's performance.

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