Pidilite Industries Q1 Results: Double-Digit Growth Across Revenue, Profit; Margin Expands

Pidilite Industries Ltd. reported a strong set of June-quarter earnings, driven by robust growth in both revenue and profitability, along with an improvement in operating margins.

The adhesives and construction chemicals maker posted a 29.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 872 crore, compared with Rs 672 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Pidilite Industries Q1 Results - Cons, YoY

Net profit up 29.7% at Rs 872 crore vs Rs 672 crore YoY

Revenue up 21.3% at Rs 4,551.6 crore vs Rs 3,753 crore YoY

EBITDA up 26.8% at Rs 1,194 crore vs Rs 941 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 26.2% vs 25.1% YoY

Revenue from operations rose 21.3% to Rs 4,551.6 crore, up from Rs 3,753 crore a year ago, reflecting healthy demand across its business segments.

Operating performance also remained strong. EBITDA increased 26.8% year-on-year to Rs 1,194 crore, compared with Rs 941 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin expanded to 26.2% from 25.1%, indicating improved operating efficiency despite a higher revenue base.

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