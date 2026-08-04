Bharat Bijlee Share Price Falls 7% As Q1 Net Profit Falls 30%, Revenue Surges 18%

Bharat Bijlee Ltd.'s share price saw a 7% fall after the firm announced it financial results for the quarter ended June 30 on Monday.

The firm's stock price saw a downturn of 6.86% to trade at Rs 2,388.50 at 3:21 p.m.

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The firm's net profit saw a 30% downturn to Rs 20 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company. The company saw a profit of Rs 28 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw an 18% rise to Rs 547 crore, compared to Rs 465 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 14% to Rs 28.8 crore, compared to Rs 33.6 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin contracted to 5.3% from 7.2%.

Bharat Bijlee Q1 (YoY)

Net Profit down 29.6% to Rs 19.6 crore versus Rs 27.9 crore.

Revenue up 17.7% to Rs 547 crore versus Rs 465 crore.

Ebitda down 14.4% to Rs 28.8 crore versus Rs 33.6 crore.

Ebitda margin at 5.3% versus 7.2%.

Bharat Bijlee Share Price Movement