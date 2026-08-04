Bharat Bijlee Share Price Falls 7% As Q1 Net Profit Falls 30%, Revenue Surges 18%

Bharat Bijlee Ltd.'s share price saw a 7% fall after the firm announced it financial results for the quarter ended June 30 on Monday.
The firm's stock price saw a downturn of 6.86% to trade at Rs 2,388.50 at 3:21 p.m.
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The firm's net profit saw a 30% downturn to Rs 20 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company. The company saw a profit of Rs 28 crore in the previous financial year.
The revenue saw an 18% rise to Rs 547 crore, compared to Rs 465 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 14% to Rs 28.8 crore, compared to Rs 33.6 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin contracted to 5.3% from 7.2%.
Bharat Bijlee Q1 (YoY)
Net Profit down 29.6% to Rs 19.6 crore versus Rs 27.9 crore.
Revenue up 17.7% to Rs 547 crore versus Rs 465 crore.
Ebitda down 14.4% to Rs 28.8 crore versus Rs 33.6 crore.
Ebitda margin at 5.3% versus 7.2%.
Bharat Bijlee Share Price Movement
Share price of Bharat Bijlee Ltd. saw a 6.80% downturn to settle at Rs 2,390.20 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.64% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock opened at Rs 2,572.70, compared to its previous close of Rs 2,564.50. During today's trading session, Bharat Bijlee share price moved in the range of Rs 2,368.00 to Rs 2,601.00.
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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 2,051.70 and a high of Rs 3,411.00. On the performance front, Bharat Bijlee share price is down 17.48% on a year-on-year basis.
The market capitalization of Bharat Bijlee is Rs 3,508.04 crore, with a P/E ratio of 19.57.
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