Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Alembic Pharma Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 12%, Revenue Surges 26%

Alembic Pharma's revenue surged 25.7% to Rs 2,150 crore in the April to June quarter from Rs 1,711 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Alembic Pharma Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 12%, Revenue Surges 26%
Image: Pexels
  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals reported a 12.1% rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 173 crore
  • Revenue increased 25.7% to Rs 2,150 crore in the April to June quarter
  • EBITDA grew 18% to Rs 332 crore compared to Rs 281 crore last year
What is the outlook for the rest of the fiscal year?

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited declared first quarter earnings for fiscal 2027 in an exchange filing on Tuesday, August 4. The pharmaceutical company's net profit rose 12.1% to Rs 173 crore in the quarter from Rs 154 crore in the corresponding crore last year.

Revenue surged 25.7% to Rs 2,150 crore in the April to June quarter from Rs 1,711 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, Ebitda rose 18% to Rs 332 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 281 crore. Ebitda margin contracted at 15.4% against 16.4% on an year on year basis.

Alembic  Pharma - Q1 (Cons, YoY)  

  • Ebitda Margin At 15.4% Vs 16.4% 
  • Ebitda rises 18% to Rs 332 crore Vs Rs 281 crore  
  • Revenue surges 25.7% to Rs 2,150 crore Vs Rs 1,711 crore 
  • Net Profit rises 12.1% to Rs 173 crore Vs Rs 154 crore 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Reading Between The Lines: The Rs 8.7 Lakh Crore Question — Are Mass-Market Insurance Policies Failing Buyers?

Reading Between The Lines: The Rs 8.7 Lakh Crore Question — Are Mass-Market Insurance Policies Failing Buyers?

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com