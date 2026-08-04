Alembic Pharma Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 12%, Revenue Surges 26%

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited declared first quarter earnings for fiscal 2027 in an exchange filing on Tuesday, August 4. The pharmaceutical company's net profit rose 12.1% to Rs 173 crore in the quarter from Rs 154 crore in the corresponding crore last year.

Revenue surged 25.7% to Rs 2,150 crore in the April to June quarter from Rs 1,711 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, Ebitda rose 18% to Rs 332 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 281 crore. Ebitda margin contracted at 15.4% against 16.4% on an year on year basis.

Alembic Pharma - Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Ebitda Margin At 15.4% Vs 16.4%

Ebitda rises 18% to Rs 332 crore Vs Rs 281 crore

Revenue surges 25.7% to Rs 2,150 crore Vs Rs 1,711 crore

Net Profit rises 12.1% to Rs 173 crore Vs Rs 154 crore

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