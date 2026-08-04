Alembic Pharma Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 12%, Revenue Surges 26%

- Alembic Pharmaceuticals reported a 12.1% rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 173 crore
- Revenue increased 25.7% to Rs 2,150 crore in the April to June quarter
- EBITDA grew 18% to Rs 332 crore compared to Rs 281 crore last year
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited declared first quarter earnings for fiscal 2027 in an exchange filing on Tuesday, August 4. The pharmaceutical company's net profit rose 12.1% to Rs 173 crore in the quarter from Rs 154 crore in the corresponding crore last year.
Revenue surged 25.7% to Rs 2,150 crore in the April to June quarter from Rs 1,711 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, Ebitda rose 18% to Rs 332 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 281 crore. Ebitda margin contracted at 15.4% against 16.4% on an year on year basis.
Alembic Pharma - Q1 (Cons, YoY)
- Ebitda Margin At 15.4% Vs 16.4%
- Ebitda rises 18% to Rs 332 crore Vs Rs 281 crore
- Revenue surges 25.7% to Rs 2,150 crore Vs Rs 1,711 crore
- Net Profit rises 12.1% to Rs 173 crore Vs Rs 154 crore
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.