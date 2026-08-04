BTech Dropout Says Leaving College Was His Best Decision, Claims He Earns This Much

A 22-year-old BTech dropout has gone viral on social media after claiming that leaving college was the best decision of his life. Lavanya Jain, a growth marketer and independent tech contractor, posted on his X account that he now earns around Rs 4.86 lakh per month despite not completing his engineering degree or graduating from an IIT.

Jain revealed that he failed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) twice before enrolling in a BTech programme in Electronics and Communications Engineering. He wrote, “ I'm not even from IIT. In fact, I dropped out from my B.Tech... I think it was one of the best decisions of my life."

He chose to drop out during his final semester, deciding instead to focus on freelancing and working with AI startups.

To support his claims, Jain shared screenshots of bank transactions received through Wise Payments, showing payouts of Rs 3.74 lakh and Rs 1.12 lakh, bringing his monthly earnings to Rs 4.86 lakh. He also claimed that his annual income exceeds $100,000, surpassing the highest campus placement package offered by his former college while working part-time as an independent contractor.

Also Read | Rs 9.5 Crore Not Enough? IIT Bombay Grad Ditches Meta For AI Startup

In addition to his primary contracting work, Jain said he has built five passive income streams, allowing him to diversify his earnings. He stressed that his post was not intended to boast but to challenge the belief that success depends on graduating from an IIT or another premier institution.

"IIT is just a tag," Jain wrote, arguing that while top institutes provide valuable networks and visibility, practical skills, consistent execution and real-world results matter far more in today's digital economy. He said his journey reflects the growing opportunities available through freelancing, remote contracting and skill-based careers.

The post has triggered widespread discussion online about the value of college degrees versus skill-first career paths. However, Jain's income figures and career claims are based on his own social media posts and have not been independently verified.

Also Read | Who's Devendra Singh Chaplot? IIT Bombay Alumnus Who Worked With Musk's xAI Joins Sarvam As Adviser

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.