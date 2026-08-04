Dabur Explores Legal Options Following FSSAI Crackdown On '100% Pure' Labels

Dabur India Limited has responded to Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) crackdown on a range of food products carrying misleading "100%" claims, indicating violations of advertising and labelling regulations.

The FMCG giant said it is exploring options regarding the FSSAI prohibitory order and has already begun transitioning to new labels that do not carry the "100%" claim.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, August 4, Dabur India said, "We are exploring options in relation to the prohibitory order dated August 3, 2026 received from FSSAI by the Company on August 3, 2026 at 7 p. m. Dabur had already initiated transitioning of the product labels as mentioned in the FSSAI letter to new labels/advertisements without the 100% claim."

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It added that most of the labels mentioned in the order have already been revised, while the remaining ones are currently in the process of transition. The company expects the impact to be limited to a small number of the objected food products. It is also seeking legal advice on the future course of action and maintained that its labels comply with the prevailing legal framework.

"Most product labels/advertisements/ website as mentioned in aforesaid order, have either already transitioned or are in the process of transition. The Company is responding accordingly to FSSAI and the Company will continue to engage constructively with them to resolve the matter," the filing read.

The clarification comes after the FSSAI instructed Dabur India to immediately stop selling a range of food products carrying what it described as misleading "100%" claims.

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The order was issued for products such as honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water, coconut milk and other food items marketed with claims such as "100% Natural", "100% Pure", "100% Purity Guaranteed", "100% Organic" and "100% Tender Coconut Water".

The food regulator mentioned that such labels violate the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, as they are "ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers."



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