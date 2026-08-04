Honey To Ghee: Full List Of Dabur Products Banned Over '100%' Claims

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a prohibition order directing M/s Dabur India Limited to immediately cease the sale of food products carrying misleading "100%" claims, stating that such labels violate the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018, according to the official order issued by the regulator.

FSSAI stated that the prohibition covers a range of Dabur products, including honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water, coconut milk, and other food products carrying similar "100%" claims.

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The food regulator stated that Dabur's products carried claims such as "100% Natural," "100% Purity Guaranteed," "100% Organic," and "100% Tender Coconut Water", which it found to be ambiguous, unverifiable and likely misleading consumers, The Times of India reported.

FSSAI stated that such absolute claims do not comply with the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018, because they cannot be adequately substantiated.

The regulator also found that Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey displayed the Jaivik Bharat logo without a valid organic endorsement under the Food Safety and Standards (Organic Foods) Regulations, 2017.

In addition, FSSAI stated that Dabur Homemade Coconut Milk carried a "100% purity" claim that is not permissible for a compound food under the advertising and claims regulations.

The Economic Times reported that the regulator had previously instructed Dabur to discontinue the disputed claims, but the company failed to take satisfactory corrective action, prompting the issuance of the prohibition order.

The regulator has also asked the company to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days detailing the steps taken to comply with the order.

The action is part of FSSAI's broader enforcement drive to curb misleading food labelling and advertising and strengthen consumer protection in the food sector.

Following the regulatory action, Dabur India shares fell nearly 3% in early trade on August 4, reflecting investor concerns over the development.

The prohibition order specifically applies to the identified food products carrying the disputed "100%" claims and does not amount to a blanket ban on all Dabur products.

ALSO READ: FSSAI Bans Dabur From Selling Food Products With 'Misleading' 100% Claims

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