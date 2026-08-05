Telegram App Store Takedown: Old Message Edited With AI-Generated Illegal Content, CEO Durov Explains

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has attributed the messaging platform's brief removal from Apple's App Store to what he described as a coordinated extortion attack rather than a failure of the company's content moderation systems.

The app was temporarily taken down after Apple received a report about child sexual abuse material (CSAM) hosted on Telegram. Apple reinstated the app within hours after Telegram removed the offending content and permanently banned the account responsible for posting it.

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According to Durov, the incident was part of a deliberate scheme in which an extortionist used AI-modified illegal content to target a public Telegram group. He alleged that the attacker edited an older message to insert the prohibited material, making it difficult for group administrators and members to detect or report while still allowing it to be flagged directly to Apple.

Durov claimed that such actors exploit platform reporting mechanisms to pressure group owners into paying money, threatening to have their communities removed if their demands are not met. The alleged tactic involves using automated accounts to upload illegal content and then reporting it to app stores or platform operators to trigger enforcement action.

The Telegram chief also criticised Apple for removing the app before contacting the company, arguing that the process leaves platforms hosting user-generated content vulnerable to abuse. He said a single malicious actor should not be able to cause the temporary removal of an application used by more than a billion people.

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Reaffirming its stance, the company said it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards CSAM and has extensive moderation systems in place. Telegram stated that it acted immediately by removing the illegal material and banning the responsible account, leading to the app's swift restoration on the App Store.

The company also said it has blocked hundreds of thousands of CSAM-related groups and channels this year, maintaining that the incident stemmed from an abuse of Apple's reporting process rather than systemic moderation shortcomings.

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