Maharashtra Doctors On Strike: What Patients Should Know About Affected Services And Allopathy Vs Homeopathy Row

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) began an indefinite statewide strike from midnight on August 5 to protest against the state government's proposal to grant Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) registration to certain homoeopathy practitioners.

MARD said emergency and casualty services would continue during the first 24 hours in the interest of patient safety. However, outpatient department services, routine duties, elective procedures and academic activities at government medical college hospitals across Maharashtra would remain suspended.

OPD services at major government hospitals in Mumbai, including KEM, Sion, Nair and J.J. Hospital, as well as at government medical colleges across the state, will remain closed on Wednesday. Emergency services will continue during the initial phase of the strike.

The association said several rounds of discussions with the government and other authorities had failed to provide satisfactory assurances over the implementation of the BHMS-CCMP, or Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology, policy. Here is what you need to know about the strike.

Who Is Participating In The Strike?

The Indian Medical Association, BMC MARD, Maharashtra State Resident Doctors Association, Association of State Medical Interns, Maharashtra Association of Gazetted Medical Officers' Group-A and Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association have extended their support to the statewide agitation called by Central MARD.

Resident doctors are scheduled to assemble from 10 am on Wednesday at Mumbai's KEM, Sion, Nair and J.J. hospitals, as well as at government medical colleges across Maharashtra, to formally launch the protest.

Why Is The Strike Called And What Are The Demands?

The strike has been called to protest against the Maharashtra Medical Council's decision to allow BHMS doctors who complete the six-month Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology to prescribe modern medicines and obtain registration.

The MMC issued a notification on June 30 allowing homoeopathy practitioners to prescribe modern medicines after completing the six-month course. MARD has demanded the immediate suspension of the BHMS-CCMP registration process until the court delivers its final verdict.

The association said the framework should not be implemented and registrations should not be granted without a comprehensive, legally sound, transparent and scientifically validated regulatory mechanism.

It has also asked the state government to address long-pending issues concerning resident doctors across Maharashtra.

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Which Services Are Affected And What Is Suspended?

During the first 24 hours of the strike, resident doctors will continue to provide emergency and casualty services to protect patient safety. OPD services, elective procedures, routine duties and academic activities will remain suspended during this period.

MARD said that if the authorities fail to reach a positive resolution, resident doctors will withdraw all services, including emergency services, from August 6 until further directions from Central MARD.

Allopathy Vs Homeopathy Debate Organised

In a related development, the Mumbai Press Club organised a debate between practitioners representing homoeopathy and allopathy.

Jayesh Lele, who represented the allopathy side, raised concerns about accountability in cases where patients experience side effects from medicines prescribed by homoeopathy practitioners. He also said that dual registration of doctors under allopathy and homoeopathy medical councils was not available in every state.

Bahubali Shah, who represented the homoeopathy side, supported the move, saying it was necessary because of the shortage of doctors in rural areas.

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(with inputs from PTI)

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