No OPD, Emergency Services From Aug 5: Maharashtra Doctors To Start Indefinite Strike Over BHMS Certification

Mahrahstra's resident doctors will begin an imdefinite strike from Aug. 5 onwards, according to NDTV. The medical practitioners will shutter Outpatient Department (OPD) services at government hospitals on Aug. 5, and shut down emergency services from Aug. 6 onwards.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) announced the aforementioned strike, which will start from midnight on Aug. 5. The OPD services at major government hospitals in Mumbai, including KEM, Sion, Nair, and J.J. Hospital, along with government medical colleges across Maharashtra, will remain closed on Wednesday. Emergency services, however, will continue until Thursday.

The association called the strike in protest against the Maharashtra Medical Council's (MMC) decision to allow BHMS doctors who complete the six-month Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) to prescribe modern medicines and obtain registration.

As per MARD, emergency and casualty services will remain operational during the first 24 hours of the strike on Aug. 5 to minimise inconvenience to critically ill patients. This does not apply to OPD services, routine duties, elective surgeries, and academic activities which will remain entirely suspended.

If the government fails to provide a satisfactory resolution, MARD has warned that emergency services will also be withdrawn from Aug. 6, with resident doctors continuing the indefinite strike.

(This is a developing story.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.