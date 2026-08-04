Lionel Messi Donates 80,000 Euros For Madrid Wildfire Recovery

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has donated 80,000 euros to support reconstruction efforts in parts of the Madrid region that were devastated by wildfires over recent weeks.

The contribution was announced by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Madrid regional government, who thanked Messi for the gesture in a post on her official social media accounts.

"Leo Messi has donated 80,000 euros to rebuild the Sierra Oeste area in Madrid. I would like to thank him, and to tell him that the people of Madrid look forward to welcoming him soon and giving him the applause he deserves," she said.

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The donation comes as Spanish authorities continue recovery operations following the wildfires that swept through the Sierra Oeste area. After nearly two weeks, officials said the blaze has now entered the control phase. Although the situation has largely stabilised, but the emergency teams remain deployed to monitor the fire perimeter and extinguish lingering hotspots, particularly around the San Juan reservoir.

The operation involves 16 ground firefighting units, forest firefighting teams and environmental guards. Restrictions also remain in place across the affected region. Residents are still unable to return to seven residential areas in the towns of Pelayos de la Presa and San Martín de Valdeiglesias.

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Roads leading to the San Juan reservoir and Alberche beach remain closed, while the M-957 road will stay shut until further notice.

Last month, Messi captained Argentina to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where the defending champions finished runners-up after a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain.