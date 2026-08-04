Infantino Sought Donald Trump's Backing Amid Row Over World Cup Stake-Sale Plan: Report

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has urged support from US President Donald Trump, as he found himself at the centre of another major controversy, according to a report.

Infantino's proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project put his leadership under severe threat. The European governing body UEFA, along with other football communities, has strongly rejected this stance, citing it as "pure fiction".

The FIFA chief has reportedly sought support from Trump. However, the US leadership ignored his appeal. According to a report published by the New York Post, Infantino made several unsuccessful attempts to contact Trump and sought discussions with the US administration as pressure has been mounting over his leadership.

The FFE was entitled to move its broadcast, sponsorship, and tournament operations into a separate corporate subsidiary, selling a minority stake to private investors to fund $20 million payouts to member associations.

The proposal triggered widespread opposition, especially from UEFA, which strongly condemned and opposed the plan, as they found it to be a privatization of the sport and prioritization of financial interests over the integrity of the game.

The abandoned investment proposal has raised questions about Infantino's future ahead of FIFA's next presidential election cycle. While the Swiss administrator had previously been considered the overwhelming favourite to extend his tenure from 2027 to 2031, the recent backlash has reportedly weakened support among several member associations.

Infantino and Trump maintain a close connection, as they have been frequently seen appearing together during FIFA-related events in the United States. Such association often attracts criticism amid concerns over FIFA's political neutrality.

With nominations for the next FIFA presidential election expected later this year, attention is now shifting toward whether potential challengers will emerge to contest Infantino's bid for another term, making the coming months a crucial period for football's governing body.

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