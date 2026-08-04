Barcelona Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen Joins Ajax In Loan Move

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has joined Ajax on a season-long loan for the 2026/27 campaign, with the Dutch club confirming the move on Tuesday.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Marc ter Stegen on a season-long loan from FC Barcelona," the club said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Infantino Sought Donald Trump's Backing Amid Row Over World Cup Stake-Sale Plan: Report

The 34-year-old goalkeeper has endured an injury-plagued spell over the past two seasons. After losing his place as Barcelona's first-choice goalkeeper to Joan Garcia, Ter Stegen spent the second half of last season on loan at Girona.

However, he suffered a hamstring injury during just his second appearance for the club in February, ending his season prematurely. The injury setback also cost the Germany international a place in his country's squad for the FIFA World Cup.

Ter Stegen joined Barcelona from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2014 and went on to become one of the club's most successful goalkeepers. Over 12 seasons, he made 423 appearances and won 20 trophies, including seven La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League.

However, his playing time has been severely limited since Hansi Flick took charge in the summer of 2024. A serious knee injury, followed by a back problem, restricted the German goalkeeper to just 10 appearances during that period.

ALSO READ: FIFA President Gianni Infantino Scraps Controversial World Cup Investment Plan: Here's Why

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.