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NCPCR Launches Inquiry Against Meta Following BBC Report On Child Abuse Ads

NCPCR initiates formal inquiry after reviewing Meta's response to allegations of CSEAM-linked advertisements.

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NCPCR Launches Inquiry Against Meta Following BBC Report On Child Abuse Ads
The child rights body had issued a notice to Meta on July 3, 2026, seeking an explanation over the allegations.
(Photo: Unsplash)

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has opened an inquiry into Meta Platforms following a BBC Eye investigation that alleged the company's platforms carried advertisements linked to Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM), ANI reported, citing government sources.

The child rights body had issued a notice to Meta on July 3, 2026, seeking an explanation over the allegations. 

After reviewing the company's response submitted a week later, the NCPCR has decided to initiate a formal inquiry to establish the facts of the matter, according to government sources.

(This is a developing story)

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