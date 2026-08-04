Welspun Enterprises Q1 Results: Profit Falls 22% As Margins Contract, Revenue Declines

Welspun Enterprises Ltd's net profit saw a 22% fall to Rs 80.6 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Monday. The company saw a profit of Rs 103.3 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 8.5% downturn to Rs 774 crore, compared to Rs 845 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 17.4% to Rs 150.5 crore, compared to Rs 182.2 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin contracted to 19.5% from 21.6%.

Welspun Enterprises Q1 (Cons YoY)

Net Profit down 22% to Rs 80.6 crore versus Rs 103.3 crore.

Revenue down 8.5% to Rs 774 crore versus Rs 845 crore.

Ebitda down 17.4% to Rs 150.5 crore versus Rs 182.2 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 19.5% versus 21.6%.

Welspun Enterprises Share Price Movement

Welspun Enterpirses Ltd. share price saw a 0.02% uptick to settle at Rs 606.90 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.64% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 608.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 606.75. During today's trading session, Welspun Enterprises Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 601.60 to Rs 611.75.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 412.00 and a high of RS 634.90. On the performance front, Welspun Enterprises Ltd. share price is up 24.58% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is Rs 7,778.86 crore, with a P/E ratio of 22.96.

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