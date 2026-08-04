Tukaram Mundhe's Comment On 'Nagpuri Saoji' Food Sparks Row, Demand For Apology Grows

The controversy surrounding Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe's remarks on Savji cuisine has intensified, with the Youth Wing of the Vidarbha State Movement Committee demanding that he withdraw his statement and issue a public apology.

In a statement, Youth Wing of the Vidarbha State Movement committee said Mundhe's comments were disrespectful to a culinary tradition that is deeply intertwined with Vidarbha's cultural identity.

Loksatta reported that Mukesh Masurkar, provincial president of the committee's youth wing, said Savji cuisine is "not merely a style of cooking but an integral part of the culture, food heritage and identity of Nagpur and the entire Vidarbha."

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He added that making sweeping or derogatory remarks about such a tradition was "unfortunate."

Questioning the logic behind Mundhe's remarks, Masurkar said, "People in Kolhapur also consume extremely spicy food. Then why don't they suffer heart attacks?" He argued that an individual's personal experience should not be used to judge an entire food culture.

The committee also urged public officials to exercise restraint while commenting on regional traditions and sentiments.

"Everyone has the right to express their views, but those views should not undermine the identity or culture of any region," Masurkar reportedly said.

The youth wing has demanded that Mundhe immediately withdraw his remarks on Savji cuisine and publicly apologise to the people of Vidarbha.

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Loksatta reported that the row erupted after a video of Mundhe allegedly saying, "If I eat Savji, I'll be sick for a month," went viral on social media.

The remark drew criticism from members of the Halba-Koshti community, Savji restaurant owners, food enthusiasts and several organisations, who described Savji as a defining symbol of Vidarbha's culinary heritage.

The controversy has since gained traction online, with social media users and local groups continuing to react to the Commissioner's comments.

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