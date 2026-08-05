WWE Superstar 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar Retires

Brock Lesnar has officially retired from professional wrestling, bringing the curtain down on one of the most successful careers in combat sports.

The 49-year-old confirmed the news during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, saying his match at WWE SummerSlam was the final one of his career.

Lesnar revealed that he had almost retired after his WrestleMania match against Oba Femi, where he left his boots and gloves in the ring. However, he decided to return for one last match because he still felt he had something left to offer.

"I'm here today to let the world know that I am retired," Lesnar said. Looking back at WrestleMania, he added, "When Oba Femi slammed me at WrestleMania, I said, 'I can't do this anymore. I think I'm done.' But the business called, and I still had some fuel in the tank." He described SummerSlam as an emotional goodbye before saying, "Saturday, for Brock Lesnar, that's it. That's it for me in the squared circle and everything else."

How He Became 'The Beast'

Before making his name in WWE, Brock Lesnar excelled in amateur wrestling, winning the NCAA Division I title in 2000 while representing the University of Minnesota. The two-time All-American and two-time Big Ten champion soon became a WWE sensation.

Known as "The Beast Incarnate," Lesnar defeated Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 2002 to win his first world title and eventually became a 10-time WWE world champion. His career highlights also include King of the Ring (2002), Royal Rumble wins (2003, 2022), Money in the Bank (2019). At WrestleMania 30 in 2014, Lesnar shocked the wrestling world by defeating The Undertaker and ending his famous 21-match unbeaten streak on WWE's biggest stage.

Success Beyond WWE

After leaving WWE in 2004 for a long break, he tried to earn a place in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings and featured in several preseason games before his stint came to an end. He then turned his attention to mixed martial arts, where he made an immediate impact by becoming UFC heavyweight champion in 2008 with a victory over Randy Couture in only his fourth professional fight.

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Lesnar walked away from MMA in 2015 but returned a year later for a final appearance against Mark Hunt at UFC 200. However, the comeback proved to be his last, as he was suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after testing positive for banned substances. He never entered the MMA cage again.

Lesnar's Farewell Message

As he looked back at his career, Lesnar thanked God and everyone who supported him over the years. "I was just a farm kid from South Dakota with a big dream, a big heart and a big-ass chip on my shoulder," he said.

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