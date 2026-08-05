Indian Drivers In US Face Uncertainty? Trump Administration Revokes 28,000 Immigrant Truckers' Licences

In a major overhaul of the US freight sector, the Trump administration has revoked more than 28,000 commercial drivers' licences (CDLs) held by non-citizens and launched a new initiative to replace them with military veterans. Federal authorities said between 24,000 and 26,000 non-citizen truck drivers were removed from the roads for failing to meet mandatory English-language proficiency requirements.

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As part of the broader enforcement drive, federal agencies worked with state governments to shut down about 9,500 driving schools accused of improperly helping undocumented or non-compliant drivers obtain commercial licences.

The crackdown follows a fatal truck crash in Florida in August 2025, after which the Department of Transportation intensified enforcement of existing language and qualification standards for commercial drivers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the driver involved in the crash should never have been issued a licence, adding that the administration's measures are intended to improve road safety while prioritising American workers.

The move is expected to significantly affect Indian-origin truck drivers, particularly those from Punjab and Haryana, who form a substantial part of the US trucking workforce. According to the North American Punjabi Truckers Association, between 130,000 and 150,000 drivers from the two states are employed in the American trucking industry.

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To address the anticipated shortage of up to 30,000 commercial drivers, the administration has introduced the "Freedom Haulers" initiative. The programme provides expedited CDL processing for eligible military veterans and allows those with experience operating heavy military vehicles to bypass the standard commercial driving skills test. Administration officials said veterans possess the discipline, training and operational experience required to transition into commercial trucking roles, helping to fill critical vacancies while supporting the country's transport network.

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