Lenskart, Varun Beverages To Adani Power — Morgan Stanley's Stock Picks For Next Growth Spurt

Morgan Stanley has turned constructive on Indian equities, arguing that the market's recent de-rating is cyclical rather than secular, and has built a sector and stock playbook around domestic cyclicals ahead of what it calls India's next growth spurt.

In its India Equity Strategy Playbook dated August 4, the brokerage's Ridham Desai and Nayant Parekh set a Sensex target of 89,000 for June 2027, implying 14% upside from current levels, with a bull case of 1,00,000 if oil prices fall below $80 a barrel. The base case assumes Sensex earnings compound at 16% annually through FY2029.

"We therefore read the de-rating as cyclical, the product of a sharp gap in relative growth: India's growth looks to have bottomed and is now trending higher, yet still trails that seen elsewhere, particularly in economies tied to the AI capex cycle," the analysts said.

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The brokerage flagged India's profit share relative to its index weight as being at its widest margin outside 2009, while foreign positioning remains at multi-year lows, a combination it believes leaves room for a re-rating as growth data continues to improve.

On sector allocation, Morgan Stanley is overweight Financials, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials, and underweight Energy, Materials, Utilities and Healthcare. It expects a pickup in private capex to drive gains in industrials, with energy, mining, defence, fertilisers, semiconductors and data centres likely to be the new capex drivers.

Technology is held at equal-weight as part of what the brokerage calls a barbell strategy. "IT services may prove the dark horse as the world turns to these firms to build AI applications and solutions," the note said, adding that the sector is least exposed to domestic growth even as weakening US growth remains a risk.

Morgan Stanley is overweight on financials, consumer discretionary and industrials.

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Among stock picks, Morgan Stanley's Focus List includes Lenskart Solutions and Varun Beverages within consumer names, Trent despite its recent underperformance, and Adani Power, which has outperformed the broader index by 86% over the past 12 months. Other names on the list include Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Larsen and Toubro, UltraTech Cement and Prestige Estates.

The brokerage flagged India's chief risks as largely external, including geopolitical tensions and a slowing global economy, while domestic concerns centre on weak farm productivity, capacity bottlenecks in the judiciary, and the impact of embodied AI on labour markets.

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