Is EPFO E-Office App Unavailable Today? EPFO Issues Clarification On 'Incorrect' And 'Misleading' Viral Message

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has dismissed a viral social media message claiming its e-Office platform and related services would be unavailable due to a system upgrade.

The message, which has been widely shared online, claimed that the EPFO's e-Office application would remain inaccessible on August 5 because of a scheduled upgrade by the NIC e-Office team. It also alleged that services on the UMANG app would be disrupted due to system migration, affecting claim processing and other member services.

However, EPFO has dismissed the advisory, saying it is neither authentic nor issued by the organisation.

Also Read: EPFO Launches New E-Portal For Tracing, Transferring Old PF Accounts Using Aadhaar

EPFO Calls Viral Advisory 'Misleading'

Rejecting the claim on X, EPFO said it had come to its notice that an advisory falsely attributed to the organisation was being circulated on social media.

"It has come to the notice of EPFO that a post is circulating on social media containing an advisory falsely attributed to EPFO. EPFO clarifies that the said post has not been issued, authorised or endorsed by EPFO," the organisation said.

In a follow-up post, EPFO added that the information contained in the viral message is "incorrect and misleading."

"The information contained therein is incorrect and misleading. EPFO has not issued any such advisory regarding unavailability of its services to EPF Members and Employers," it said.

Members Asked To Rely On Official Channels

EPFO advised members and employers to rely only on updates published through its official communication channels for information related to its services.

The clarification comes after the viral message created confusion among EPF subscribers by suggesting that digital services, including the e-Office application and the UMANG platform, would be temporarily unavailable due to a scheduled system upgrade.

With its latest statement, EPFO has made it clear that it has not issued any such advisory and has urged users not to rely on unverified messages circulating on social media.

Also Read: EPFO's New Aadhaar-Based Portal Helps You Find Forgotten PF Accounts. Here's How

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