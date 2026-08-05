Power Grid Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID) will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on Aug. 5. The company's board is scheduled to meet to consider and approve the financial results for the April–June quarter. Headquartered in Gurugram, the company is India's largest Electric Power Transmission Utility, with the Government of India holding a 51.34% stake.

The company primarily operates in the power transmission business through its EHVAC and HVDC transmission network.

Here's everything you need to know about Power Grid Corporation of India's Q1 FY27 results schedule.

Also Read: India Curtailed 8,133 GWh Of Solar Power Despite Record Summer Electricity Demand

Power Grid Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 30, POWERGRID informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026, after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee.

The filing, however, did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

Power Grid Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company is also organising a webinar on Friday, Aug. 7, at 11:00 AM, wherein the senior management team will discuss the company's business and outlook after the announcement of the financial results for the 1st quarter ended June 30 (FY 2026-27) and interact with the analysts and investors.

Power Grid Q1 Results: Key Things To Watch

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when Power Grid Corporation of India reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Transmission revenue growth

Project commissioning

Asset capitalisation

Capital expenditure

Order inflows

Renewable transmission opportunities

Regulatory developments

EBITDA margin

PAT growth

FY27 guidance

Power Grid Corporation of India Share Price Performance

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India have gained about 1.6% over the past week. Over the past month, the stock has declined around 0.9%. The stock has gained approximately 13.4% in the last six months, The stock has gained approximately 13.4% over the past six months and is up about 9.1% on a year-to-date basis.

Over the past one year, the stock has slipped around 3.7%.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 324.95 on April 27, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 250 on Feb. 2, 2026, on the NSE.

Power Grid Corporation of India Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

POWERGRID reported a 9.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,546.33 crore, up from Rs 4,142.87 crore in Q4 FY25. In Q4FY26, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd reported a total income of Rs 11,970.69 crore, down from Rs 12,590.80 crore year-on-year. The full-year PAT in FY26 was Rs 15,927.95 crore compared to Rs 15,521.44 crore in FY25.

EBITDA declined to Rs 9,831 crore from Rs 10,384 crore a year earlier.

The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share (12.5% of the face value of Rs 10 each).

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.