EPFO's New Aadhaar-Based Portal Helps You Find Forgotten PF Accounts. Here's How

The new portal will allow members to use Aadhaar authentication to trace their old EPF accounts.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has developed a new Aadhaar-based digital portal to help employees trace back to their old or inactive provident fund (PF) accounts.

This is expected to benefit workers who started their careers before the introduction of Aadhaar-based verification and the Universal Account Number (UAN) system. Many such employees have multiple PF accounts from previous jobs that were never linked or transferred.

According to an RTI response, more than 30.9 lakh inoperative EPF accounts held unclaimed deposits of around Rs 9,330 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Before UAN was introduced in 2014, every employer issued a separate EPF Member ID to employees. When workers changed jobs, a new PF account was often created under the new employer.

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After UAN was introduced, EPFO started linking multiple Member IDs to a single account. Many employees who had changed jobs before 2014 either never linked their old accounts or no longer remember their previous Member IDs.

How will the new Aadhaar-based EPFO portal work

The new portal will allow members to use Aadhaar authentication to trace their old EPF accounts.

Members will verify their identity using Aadhaar. Then, the system will search for old EPF accounts linked with their details and once identified, members can transfer the balance to their current UAN or apply for settlement.

What if you don't know your UAN or Member ID

Employees who do not remember their old PF details can approach their previous employer to retrieve their Member ID through the EPFO employer portal.

If the previous employer has shut down, employees can contact the nearest EPFO office with supporting documents. The organisation can help trace old records after verification.

Also Read | EPFO Members, Marriage Can Invalidate Your Nomination. Here's What You Need To Do

Documents required

Employees may need the following documents while accessing PF services:

Aadhaar card with a linked mobile number for OTP verification

Old EPF account details, including Member ID and employer details

PAN card

Bank account details linked with the current UAN

Is the new EPFO portal available now?

The Aadhaar-based portal has been developed, but EPFO has not announced its official launch date, an official web address, or a complete list of documents required to use it.

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