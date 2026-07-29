Jose Mourinho Documentary: Netflix Unveils Trailer Of 'The Special One' — Check Release Date

Netflix has released the official trailer for MOURINHO, a new three-part documentary series based on the life and career of football manager José Mourinho. The series follows his journey from his early success at FC Porto to his return as Real Madrid manager.

What The Documentary Is About?

The documentary was filmed over two years and gives viewers a closer look at Mourinho's career both on and off the pitch. It follows his rise after winning the UEFA Champions League with FC Porto before covering his time at Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, where he won major league titles and became one of football's most successful managers.

The series is not just about the trophies he won. It also explores his coaching style, leadership, relationships with players and staff, and the moments that made him one of football's most talked-about personalities. It also looks at the rivalries, media attention and controversies that were part of his career.

Exclusive Access And Interviews

The filmmakers were given exclusive access to Mourinho during the making of the documentary. Along with his own story, the series features interviews with several football stars who played with him, worked alongside him or faced his teams.

The list includes Sir Alex Ferguson, John Terry, Didier Drogba, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Iker Casillas, Marcelo, Samuel Eto'o, Javier Zanetti, Frank Lampard and Petr Čech.

The documentary also includes new interviews with André Villas-Boas, Claude Makelele, Eden Hazard, Luis Figo, Marco Materazzi, Massimo Moratti, Peter Kenyon, Ricardo Carvalho, Rui Faria and Sami Khedira. They talk about Mourinho's tactics, management style and the impact he had on football during his career.

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Production And Release Date

The series is produced by Academy Award-winning producer John Battsek, who previously worked on Netflix's BECKHAM documentary. Miles Coleman also serves as producer, while Ventureland is the production company.

Joe Pearlman, known for directing Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now, Robbie Williams and Bros: After the Screaming Stops, has directed the documentary. His previous work has received BAFTA and Emmy nominations.

The newly released trailer gives fans a first look at the exclusive footage, behind-the-scenes moments and interviews that will be featured throughout the three episodes. MOURINHO will premiere globally on Netflix on August 11, 2026.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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