Zelenskyy Thanks US Senators For Bill Seeking 100% Tariffs On India, China Over Russian Oil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US senators from both parties after the Senate voted 86-12 to advance a sweeping Russia sanctions bill that would also impose 100% secondary tariffs on countries, including India and China, that continue buying Russian oil and gas.

"Today in Washington, we had a major meeting with representatives from both parties in the Senate — more than 60 senators were in attendance," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

"Thank you for this support and for the high regard for the achievements of our warriors on the front lines and Ukraine's ability to justly respond to Russia's strikes against our people. We discussed many topics, and above all, anti-ballistic defense," he tweeted.

Zelenskyy noted the symbolism of the timing, with the procedural vote taking place on the day of a farewell service for Senator Lindsey Graham.

"It was an honor to be present during the vote count — 86 senators supported the document. This is the first step toward implementing Lindsey's plans and undoubtedly a step toward peace," he said, adding, "Thank you to the United States, to both parties for the support."

The legislation, now named the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026, was advanced hours after Graham's funeral at Washington National Cathedral, which Zelenskyy attended.

Graham, a Republican from South Carolina and one of Kyiv's most vocal congressional allies, had championed the bill alongside Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal before his death this month; his sister, Darline Graham, who was appointed to his seat, is now a lead sponsor.

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Blumenthal told reporters the tariff provisions were squarely aimed at India and China's continued purchases of Russian energy. "To be really blunt, China and India are the main culprits here," he said, according to The Hill. "They purchase the vast majority of oil and gas."

The bill also includes sanctions targeting Iran, added at US President Donald Trump's request. Trump has indicated he would support the measure. The legislation must still clear additional procedural votes before final Senate passage.

Zelenskyy separately met Trump at the White House on Tuesday, where the two discussed Ukraine's pending licence to produce Patriot interceptor missiles and reviving peace negotiations with Russia.

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