Explosion, Clouds Of Smoke: Russia's Ryazan Oil Refinery Struck By Ukraine's Military - Watch

Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on Russia's Ryazan region early Wednesday, striking a major Wildberries logistics warehouse and reportedly hitting the Rosneft-operated Ryazan Oil Refinery.

Footage shared by Clash Report shows thick, billowing columns of black smoke rising from a sprawling warehouse complex, visible for miles against the skyline.

One clip shows an open field with the smoke plume in the background, while another shows a group of onlookers, including those appear to be firefighters, watching the blaze from a car park as a dense grey-black cloud continues to spread across the horizon behind rows of low warehouse buildings.

Clash Report said the clearest visible damage was at a roughly 180,000-square-metre Wildberries warehouse near Rybnoye.

Ryazan region Governor Pavel Malkov confirmed the attack on Telegram, saying air defences engaged a "massive" drone raid and that a fire broke out at an industrial facility due to falling debris from intercepted drones, according to the Kyiv Independent.

Malkov later said fires had broken out at multiple industrial sites and that six people had been hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

Russian outlet Astra reported that Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, had restricted access to its "Ryazan: Tyushevskaya" sorting centre in the Ryazansky industrial park near the village of Tyushevo following the strike.

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The company confirmed the temporary shutdown, saying in a notice to sellers that goods stored at the warehouse had been removed from sale, according to Kyiv Post.

The facility was previously forced offline after a Ukrainian strike in mid-May.

Reuters previously reported that sustained Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries this year had reduced the country's gasoline production to around 65% of average summer demand by early July.

The Ryazan strike follows a week of repeated Ukrainian attacks on Wildberries facilities, including a strike on the company's Podolsk warehouse in Moscow region on July 20.

Russian authorities have not officially confirmed the extent of the damage.

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