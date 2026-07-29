Dell Brings Premium AI PCs, Alienware Gaming Laptops To India, Launches XPS 13 Starting At Rs 79,990

As AI PCs become increasingly mainstream, laptop makers are pushing premium features into more accessible price segments. Dell Technologies is betting that Indian consumers are ready for that transition. The company has unveiled one of its biggest consumer portfolio refreshes in the country, introducing a new lineup of XPS, Dell and Alienware laptops aimed at students, professionals, creators and gamers.

Dell Expands AI PC Portfolio Across Segments

Leading the launch is the new Dell XPS 13, which the company says is the thinnest and lightest XPS laptop it has ever built. Weighing around 1kg and measuring just 12.7mm thick, the ultraportable is designed for users seeking a premium Windows experience without sacrificing performance. It is powered by Intel Core Series 3 processors at launch, with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 variants arriving later. The laptop also features up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, a 2.5K InfinityEdge touchscreen display with a variable 30Hz–120Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and a claimed battery life of up to 17 hours of video streaming.

Dell has also expanded its AI PC portfolio with the new Dell 14S and Dell 16S. Both laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors and feature dedicated NPUs capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance, enabling Copilot+ PC experiences on-device. According to the company, the laptops are designed to balance AI-powered productivity, battery life and portability, while also offering OLED display options, modern connectivity and recycled materials as part of Dell's sustainability efforts.

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Pricing And Availability

On the gaming front, Dell has refreshed the Alienware 15 with new configurations powered by Intel Core 7 (Series 2) 240H processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics. The laptop sports a 15.3-inch WUXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate, upgraded thermal design and a chassis tested against accidental spills and drops. Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, USB-C and Ethernet, with Dell positioning the device as a more accessible entry point into the Alienware gaming ecosystem.

The launch also underscores Dell's broader AI PC strategy in India. Company executives described the country as one of Dell's most important consumer markets, pointing to growing demand from students, professionals, creators and gamers. The company plans to make the new lineup available through Dell Exclusive Stores, Dellstore.com, major retail chains and multi-brand outlets across more than 400 cities, with a stronger focus on expanding its presence in Tier II and Tier III markets.

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The new portfolio is available starting today. The Dell XPS 13 starts at Rs. 79,990, the Dell 14S at Rs. 1,19,990, the Dell 16S at Rs. 2,29,990, while the Alienware 15 starts at Rs. 1,28,990. Dell is also offering launch benefits including cashback, no-cost EMI and financing options on select models.

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