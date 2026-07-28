Redmi Note 17 Launch Confirmed: Expected Price, Specs, Colours, Battery

Redmi India has confirmed that the Redmi Note 17 5G will launch in the country on August 6 at 12 PM. Teased as the "mAhster Edition," the smartphone is set to feature an 8,000mAh battery and a TrueColour AMOLED display.

The company announced the launch on social media, describing the phone as one that could redefine battery standards. Interested buyers can also register for notifications ahead of the official launch.

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Alongside the battery and display, Redmi has confirmed that the smartphone will be available in Green and Purple colour options. The remaining specifications have not been officially revealed, though expectations are based on the model already launched in China.

Based on the Chinese variant, the Redmi Note 17 5G is expected to feature a 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor and a 50MP rear camera. It is also tipped to support 45W fast charging and run Android 16 with HyperOS 3 out of the box.

If the leaked specifications prove accurate, the Redmi Note 17 5G could position itself as a battery-focused mid-range smartphone, pairing its high-capacity battery with a smooth 120Hz AMOLED display and Qualcomm's mid-tier Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset.

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Pricing has not yet been announced and is expected to be revealed closer to, or during, the August 6 launch event.

With the launch date now confirmed, additional details on pricing, storage variants and the complete specifications are expected to emerge in the days leading up to the official unveiling.

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