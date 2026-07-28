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RBI Buys Back Govt Securities Worth Rs 12,604 Crore Via Auction

The highest buyback was in 7.33% GS 2026, where the RBI accepted Rs 8,960.69 crore worth of securities.

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RBI Buys Back Govt Securities Worth Rs 12,604 Crore Via Auction
The central bank received offers aggregating to Rs 16,959.07 crore from market participants.
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  • The RBI bought back government securities worth Rs 12,604 crore through an auction
  • Offers received totaled Rs 16,959.07 crore, with Rs 12,604.07 crore accepted
  • Highest buyback was Rs 8,960.69 crore in 7.33% GS 2026 securities

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday bought back government securities worth Rs 12,604 crore through an auction conducted as part of the government's debt management operations.  

The central bank received offers aggregating to Rs 16,959.07 crore from market participants and accepted bids worth Rs 12,604.07 crore, according to a notification.  

The highest buyback was in 7.33% GS 2026, where the RBI accepted Rs 8,960.69 crore worth of securities against offers totalling Rs 9,160.69 crore.  

The RBI also bought back Rs 2,400.387 crore of 8.15% GS 2026, Rs 893 crore of 5.74% GS 2026 and Rs 350 crore of 8.24% GS 2027.  

The cut-off prices were fixed at Rs 100.48 for the 7.33% GS 2026, Rs 100.10 for the 5.74% GS 2026, Rs 100.86 for the 8.15 per cent GS 2026 and Rs 101.40 for the 8.24% GS 2027. 

The corresponding weighted average prices stood at Rs 100.47, Rs 100.10, Rs 100.86 and Rs 101.39, respectively.  

ALSO READ: Govt Clears RBI Pilot For Rs 10, Rs 20 Plastic Currency Notes

The buyback auction is undertaken to retire government securities ahead of their maturity, helping to optimise the government's redemption profile and manage public debt efficiently. Additionally, it provides liquidity to the banking system.  

Currently,  liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 1.01 lakh crore as on July 27, according to the RBI data.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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