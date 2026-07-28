India Curtailed 8,133 GWh Of Solar Power Despite Record Summer Electricity Demand

India's rapid solar power expansion is exposing growing weaknesses in the country's electricity grid, with operators curtailing 8,133 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of solar generation between April and June despite record summer power demand.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) disclosed the figures in Parliament on Tuesday, highlighting the growing gap between India's renewable energy capacity and its ability to transmit and utilise the electricity being produced.

The curtailed electricity was equivalent to roughly one-and-a-half days of India's power consumption during the quarter, based on government demand data.

Solar Curtailment Peaks During Summer

According to the ministry, solar power curtailment stood at 2,417 GWh in April, increased to 3,235 GWh in May before easing to 2,481 GWh in June.

MNRE said renewable energy curtailment is undertaken only to ensure the "reliable and secure operation of the grid."

Curtailment occurs when grid operators instruct renewable energy plants to temporarily reduce electricity generation because the power system cannot safely absorb additional supply. Although solar and wind projects enjoy "must-run" status under India's electricity regulations, they can still be backed down during emergencies to protect grid stability.

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Record Demand, Yet Clean Power Went Unused

The curtailment came even as India's peak electricity demand touched a record 270 GW during the summer months.

The figures indicate that, at times, available solar generation exceeded what the transmission network could accommodate, even as overall electricity demand remained elevated. Only limited daytime shortages were reported during the period, indicating that surplus solar electricity was available but could not be delivered to consumers.

The trend highlights a key challenge for India's clean energy transition. The country aims to expand renewable energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030 from around 288 GW currently, requiring significant investment in transmission and battery storage.

Without corresponding investments in transmission infrastructure and energy storage, larger volumes of renewable electricity could continue to go unused.

Power Prices Reflected the Oversupply

The surplus of daytime solar generation was also visible in the electricity market.

During several trading sessions this summer, electricity prices on the Indian Energy Exchange's real-time market dropped to nearly zero during daylight hours because supply significantly exceeded demand. However, after sunset, when solar generation declined sharply, prices climbed to the regulatory ceiling of Rs. 10 per unit in several time blocks.

The sharp contrast highlights one of the biggest operational challenges facing India's power sector as renewable energy penetration rises.

Transmission Bottlenecks Behind the Problem

Industry experts have attributed much of the curtailment to delays in expanding the country's transmission network.

While renewable energy projects can often be built within a couple of years, transmission lines require longer planning, land acquisition, approvals and construction timelines. This mismatch has resulted in several renewable energy-rich regions producing more electricity than existing transmission infrastructure can carry.

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Grid operators use the Emergency Tertiary Reserve Ancillary Services (TRAS) mechanism to maintain grid stability. Under this framework, the National Load Dispatch Centre can direct interstate renewable energy projects to temporarily reduce generation during periods of grid stress.

Earlier this year, Grid India data showed that solar curtailment under Emergency TRAS averaged 15.76 GWh per day in April. On April 5 alone, around 80.5 GWh of solar generation was curtailed—enough electricity to meet the daily power needs of states such as Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

With renewable capacity continuing to expand rapidly, analysts say accelerating transmission projects, battery storage and grid flexibility will be crucial to ensure more clean electricity reaches consumers instead of being curtailed.

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