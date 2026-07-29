FDA's Big Action In Pune, Licences Of Five Hotels Suspended

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of five hotels in Pune city as part of a special four-day crackdown on adulterated and mislabelled food products.

According to NDTV, the FDA carried out extensive raids on sweet shops in Pune's peth areas, seizing adulterated, spoiled, and incorrectly labelled food items, including sweets, spices, and dry fruits, worth Rs 45.7 lakh during the operation.

The enforcement drive was not limited to Pune city alone, with the FDA also carrying out action in the neighbouring districts of Satara and Sangli. As part of the wider crackdown, the licence of a kulfi manufacturing unit in Junnar was reportedly cancelled.

The four-day special campaign was aimed at cracking down on unhygienic food practices and mislabelling ahead of the festive season, when demand for sweets and confectionery typically rises sharply.

The FDA's action targeted establishments found violating food safety norms, with officials inspecting manufacturing units, storage facilities, and retail outlets across the region.

The suspension of licences for the five Pune hotels comes amid heightened scrutiny of food quality standards across Maharashtra, with authorities stepping up inspections in response to growing consumer complaints about adulteration in sweets and other food items sold during peak demand periods.

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The FDA has previously flagged unhygienic storage conditions, use of synthetic colours and unauthorised additives, and mislabelling of ingredients as common violations found during such raids.

Officials said the seized items, valued at Rs 45.7 lakh, included products found to be either adulterated, spoiled, or carrying incorrect labelling regarding contents, expiry dates, or manufacturing details.

The department has not yet disclosed further details on the specific hotels whose licences were suspended or the nature of violations found at each establishment.

The FDA is expected to continue its inspection drive across the region, with further action likely against establishments found violating food safety and labelling regulations.

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