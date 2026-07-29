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Pune Dam Water Level Today: Khadakwasla Full, 5 Major Reservoirs Above 80%

Khadakwasla is 100% full and five major Pune reservoirs are above 80% after sustained monsoon rainfall. Here's the latest dam level update.

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Pune Dam Water Level Today: Khadakwasla Full, 5 Major Reservoirs Above 80%
As of July 29, Khadakwasla is 100% full and five major Pune reservoirs are above 80%
Photo Source: X/@PuneRivers

Persistent monsoon showers have significantly improved water storage across Pune's major reservoirs, offering relief from water scarcity concerns. As of July 29, key dams supplying the city, including Khadakwasla, which is already full, while Panshet, Varasgaon and Pawna are nearing maximum capacity, prompting authorities to closely monitor inflows and water releases.

As per the latest data by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the Khadakwasla dam continues to be at maximum capacity and is 100% full. The Panshet dam has climbed from 94.11% on Monday to 98.23% on Wednesday, bringing it close to full capacity.

The Varasgaon dam, on the other hand, is currently 91.70% filled. Water levels in other catchment areas also remain high, as the Pawana dam stands at 96.63% and the Temghar dam reaches 80.03%. Mulshi dam is currently filled to 86.51%.

According to the PMC report on July 29, the discharge from Panshet Dam into the river has been increased to 1,714 cusecs. Residents are advised to remain alert and avoid visiting near the riverbed. The PMC has also directed to move belongings and livestock to safer locations.

Pune's major reservoirs have witnessed a sharp recovery over the past few weeks following continuous monsoon rainfall across the Western Ghats.

Latest Pune Dam Water Levels

Dam NamePercentage (%)
Khadakwasla100
Temghar80.03
Panshet98.23
Varasgaon91.7
Pawana96.63
Mulshi86.51

Water Discharge From Khadakwasla Dam 

As of July 29, Khadakwasla Dam remains 100% full, prompting authorities to continue controlled releases into the Mutha River. Around 4,708 cusecs of water was discharged on Tuesday to regulate reservoir levels and accommodate inflows from upstream dams.

Pune Weather Forecast

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over Pune district through July 30, although rainfall intensity is expected to ease from Thursday.

With light to moderate rainfall likely over the next two days, reservoir levels may continue to improve, although the pace of inflows is expected to slow compared with the past week.

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