Piramal Pharma Share Price Gains Over 3% As US FDA Closes Inspection

Piramal Pharma gained close to 3% in the intraday session on Thursday as the pharma company got a clean chit from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The stock of the pharma company was trading at Rs 172.1 apiece, rising by 4 points on the NSE around 12.40 pm today. The stock closed at Rs 168.1 per piece on yesterday, on July 8.

As the company announced the successful completion of the inspection by the US FDA, strong buying interest has been witnessed around the stock.

US FDA Issues EIR For Sellersville Facility

Piramal Pharma intimated in an exchange filing dated 9 July 2026 about the US FDA issuing an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the Sellersville manufacturing facility in the US.

The inspection has been concluded and successfully closed by the regulatory authority, indicating full regulatory compliance by the company for this important North American site.

A Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection that was carried out between May 4 - 8, 2026 in the said facility. After the initial inspection, the regulator issued a Form-483, stating three observations; however, at the closing meeting, the observations were classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), which indicated no severe issues were found at the facility and there was no observation related to data integrity.

The company prepared a detailed response to the observations, reiterating its commitments to maintaining high compliance standards, and agreed to work closely with the authority to make all the necessary changes.

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Upcoming AGM

The company also informed about the upcoming annual general meeting scheduled on Thursday, 30 July 2026.

Share price performance

Piramal Pharma's shares have been in the green since the beginning of 2026 with marginal gains of around 1.4%, while the pharma sector index Nifty Pharma gained 13.6% during the period.

Having said that, the stock has been down by 14.5% over a year, when Nifty Pharma rose by 15.8%.

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