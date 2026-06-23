Piramal Pharma Share Price Spikes Over 10% — What Is Driving The Rally?

Shares of Piramal Pharma Ltd. rose over 10% on Tuesday after the company said that it received over 70 approvals from regulatory agencies across its global network over the past fiscal year. The stock trades at Rs 172.26 apiece intraday after hitting the intraday high mark within an hor of the opening bell.

The company attributed the outcome to its quality framework, which includes governance, workforce training, process standardisation and digital systems aimed at improving compliance and inspection readiness.

Piramal Pharma said it uses predictive tools to assess site readiness and tailored quality systems to reduce errors and improve efficiency. Its RESOLVE programme focuses on right-first-time execution in manufacturing and quality control operations through measures such as batch record reviews and increased shopfloor oversight. The company has also introduced training programmes on audit readiness and regulatory engagement.

Digital initiatives include the eLab platform for laboratory operations, exForms for GxP documentation, and iAssist, an AI-enabled tool to support quality investigations and reduce manual effort.

Piramal Pharma Ltd. Share Price Today

Piramal Pharma Share Price Today

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The scrip rose as much as 10.69% to Rs 174.80 apiece on Tuesday at 10:00 am. This compares to a 0.10% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 10.31% in the last 12 months but risen 1.21% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.26 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.48.

Out of 14 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating and one maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 201.18 implies an upside of 15.2%

ALSO READ: Piramal Pharma Q4 Results: Drugmaker Swings Into Net Loss As One-Time Cost Weighs, Revenue Flat



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